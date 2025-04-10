Japanese car manufacturer Lexus is one of the most popular automobile brands today, known especially for its commitment to luxury. Nevertheless, if you're looking to invest in this brand or any car brand, you should consider how well it retains its value. Many buyers don't give this much thought until it's time to sell, only to be disappointed when they realize their car isn't worth as much as they expected.

A number of factors influence resale value. While some are within your control, like ensuring regular maintenance, keeping vehicle records, and avoiding excessive mileage, sometimes it just boils down to the car model you're purchasing. Some brands manage to retain popular appeal among buyers of used vehicles due to various reasons, like demand and brand perception.

Even though luxury brands don't retain value as well as others due to their cost and maintenance, with Lexus, you generally don't have much to worry about. Its reputation for reliability, like that of its parent company, Toyota, allows it to retain value over time. However, not all models are as impressive as others, so we used data from iSeeCars and Car Edge to help you know which ones suffer the most loss in value. That said, here are 10 Lexus models with terrible resale value.

