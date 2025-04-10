7 Of The Quietest Air Compressors On The Market (And How Much They Cost)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever seen a compressor run without owning one, it was probably at a car repair shop. And if you noticed anything about those, it's that they get really loud. In reality, you've probably been in a room with a compressor countless times before and didn't even notice it. Air compressors are standard tools in a dentist's studio, and most traditional refrigerators use compressors too. As it turns out, almost any tool can be very quiet, as long as you're okay paying a little extra and don't need too much power, you can use a quiet compressor for whatever you want, not just dental care. But before we can talk about quiet compressors, we need to learn how to talk about the regular ones.

There are three main measurements typically used to rank air compressors: CFM (which we'll measure as CFM at 90 PSI), gallons, and PSI. We'll also use decibels (dB) to measure noise levels. CFM stands for cubic feet per minute and is used to measure airflow. The higher it is, the more machinery the compressor can power. The gallons you already know — they measure the size of the tank holding compressed air. Finally, there's pressure, expressed in PSI (pounds per square inch). Not unlike CFM, this measurement determines which tools the compressor can run. There's also the matter of pancake vs. hot dog style air compressors, but for simplicity's sake, we'll ignore that for now.