Could Jeep Make A New Grand Cherokee Trackhawk?

There's a number of AI-generated images and videos like this floating around the Internet right now, capitalizing on the popularity of the original Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Sadly, every one of these is fake; Jeep has no currently known plans for a new Trackhawk. That's because it wouldn't make a good deal of business sense from Stellantis' perspective, considering the state of the suffering American automotive industry as a whole (and Stellantis in particular).

Following the Trackhawk's demise in 2021, Stellantis has since axed or otherwise neutered a number of its popular muscle cars as part of their overall rebranding efforts. Take for example the Dodge Challenger and the previous-generation Charger, both discontinued in 2023for model year 2024; these were the victims of Stellantis' attempt at refocusing their priorities towards cleaner, more environmentally friendly vehicles with a particular emphasis on EVs.

V8-equipped muscle cars – and certainly muscle SUVs – simply had no place in such a lineup, and so Stellantis halted production of a number of these iconic (but largely inefficient) vehicles. As for the Trackhawk, considering the fact that it's just a souped-up Grand Cherokee powered by a Hellcat supercharged Hemi, it stood absolutely no chance of making it over the hill that Stellantis placed before it. This led to its untimely demise after just four model years and indeed may represent the end of its story entirely.

