10 Used Pontiac Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

Despite Pontiac's history of making cool looking, affordably priced cars, the company was not in great shape by the time that it was axed. It had suffered from years of underinvestment from GM and was a shadow of its former self. As a result, Pontiac had become a commercial flop, and GM bosses didn't have the resources nor the desire to stage a resurrection.

Since the last Pontiac was built in 2010, buyers looking to get their hands on one of the classic American brand's cars will have to opt for a model that is at least 15 years old. There are many highly desirable collectors' cars within the brand's back catalog, but the majority of Pontiacs on the used market will be cheap, less desirable used models.

Pick the right one and they can still make a solid budget runaround, but there are a significant number of old Pontiac models that are worth avoiding. Your author has trawled through datasets and manufacturer archives for hundreds of articles, including many buyers' guides, and used data from the NHTSA to compile this list. These 10 models have the highest number of complaints on the NHTSA's database, and so are worth steering clear of if you're looking for a reliable used car.

