You Won't Find These Engines That Achieve The Highest RPMs Anywhere On The Road
Since the development of the internal combustion engine, humanity has long pursued the common goal to make them run as fast as possible. And whether it's gasoline-powered engineering marvels like Formula 1 engines or ultra-fine drills with tiny electric motors at their cores, we've grown quite proficient at accomplishing exactly that. Let's explore some of the world's fastest engines and motors by how many revolutions per minute (rpm) they can turn; and no, none of these engines are found in road cars or even motorcycles. We're talking orders of magnitude faster.
But before we get into the list, let's establish the criteria. Most importantly, they must all be complete engines, not components like superchargers or turbos. Only engines intended to perform work will be considered, as opposed to those built solely for the sake of running extremely fast. Next, the highest-revving example of each basic engine type will be considered, otherwise this list would be nothing but electric motors. Unfortunately, none of these engines are among the highest-revving engines used in production cars, but we did exclude upgraded versions of existing engines. These are all stock powerplants with little to no modification. Finally, both production engines and prototypes will be considered, but only if the prototypes are intended for use in the public sector. This excludes the uncountable one-off engines people have built as a personal project; while they're absolutely cool, there are simply too many examples to comb through.
Let's begin with a common one: the piston engine.
Reciprocating piston engine: Cosworth CA2006 — 20,000 RPM
The fastest Formula 1 cars ever have used a wide variety of engines, including the 1,000-horsepower turbocharged hybrid V6 that currently races in F1. From 2006 through 2013, F1 cars raced with naturally aspirated 2.4-liter V8 engines. The horsepower an engine produces is the torque multiplied by the rpm, then divided by a constant of 5,252. If you can't increase an engine's total displacement to produce more torque, the best option is to make it run faster. As for which 2.4-liter F1 engine was the absolute fastest, that title belongs to the Cosworth CA2006, which ran at a staggering 20,000 rpm. Think of all the moving parts inside of piston engines. These components have mass and momentum, and must withstand 20,000 cycles every minute. A normal car engine operating at this speed would simply rip itself to pieces.
Cosworth built an oversquare engine — that is, one with a short stroke and wide bore. This allowed them to keep within the engine size limit while wringing more rpm (and power) from their motor. Despite having the fastest-running engine in the paddock, the two Cosworth-powered teams (Williams and STR) didn't fare well in 2006. The two teams finished 8th and 9th of 11, respectively, and Williams' Mark Webber placed highest among their drivers in 14th. His teammate Nico Rosberg was 17th, and STR's Vitantonio Liuzzi and Scott Speed were 19th and 20th.
Rotary engine: Astron Aerospace H2 Starfire — 25,000 RPM
If you thought the 9,000+ RPM-capable 26B in the LeMans-winning Mazda 787B was fast, the Astron Aerospace H2 Starfire makes it look like a diesel locomotive. This is a totally different sort of rotary from the Wankel engine, and uses a system of two interlinked wheels to produce power instead of rotating triangles. It's based on its predecessor, the Omega One and employs two geared wheels with a corresponding lobe and cutout. The lobe forces air into the cutout, and the compressed air is mixed with fuel for combustion.
Astron Aerospace patented the engine in 2020 and hopes to further develop the Starfire for use with alternative fuels like hydrogen, combining zero-carbon emissions with a staggering power/weight ratio — it weighs less than 100 pounds and can produce over 400 horsepower. It's able to run safely at 25,000 rpm because it's not stressed by the momentum of reciprocating pistons, a rotating crankshaft, or the eccentric lobes of a Wankel system.
Other rotary engines also exist which produce higher rev counts, though they don't qualify for this list because they're simply demonstration models or toolroom creations. Take, for example, the Toyan RS-S100 mini rotary engine, which reaches 30,000 RPM.
Gas turbine: JetCat P-62 RX — 185,000 RPM
As we mentioned, when you don't have pistons or oddly-shaped components moving up and down or around in an engine, the practical speed limit dramatically increases. This is because you're effectively limited only by the centrifugal force imparted to the material in question, which increases the farther away you get from the center of rotation. Larger gas turbines, like the ones in marine and power-generation applications, typically rotate at around 3,000-4,000 RPM for maximum efficiency. Smaller gas turbines found in full-size turboprop aircraft run at about 39,000 rpm for your typical powerplant, roughly ten times faster.
However, smaller variants used in the model community achieve far higher speeds. The fastest among them is German company JetCat's smallest turbine on offer, the P-62 RX. Due to launch in the first quarter of 2026, this incredible little turbine engine runs off kerosene and small batteries, and is a scaled-down version of the engines used on real jet aircraft. As such, these things can reach some truly eye-watering speeds, with the P-62 RX topping the charts at a staggering 185,000 RPM. This number dwarfs almost everything else used in model vehicles; conventional powerplants scaled down to this size only hit about 19,000 RPM in similar high-speed applications.
DC electric motor: Celerotron CM-series — 1 million rpm
It's frankly difficult to pinpoint an exact true highest rpm for electric motors, since technically these things don't really have speed limits. DC motors work by sending current through a coil to create a magnetic field, which spins a centrally-mounted shaft. Theoretically their top speed is governed by how fast the pulses can be sent and the integrity of the output shaft, and they require inverters to keep a lid on rotation. As such, smaller DC motors achieve some mind-boggling speeds, and are often used in tasks requiring extreme precision. For example, high-speed dental drills operate at several hundred thousand rpm, although they use compressed air. Some hobbyists have produced even higher numbers, including one DIY-er who got his motor to spin at 3.8 million rpm.
In terms of actual production motors, we have the Swiss company Celerotron. In 2008, a team of engineers in Zurich, Switzerland created the first one-million rpm prototype for a production motor. They went on to establish Celerotron and build the CM series of ultra-high speed electric motors. The CM-2-500 produces 100 watts of power from a pole pair running at 500,000 rpm, though Celerotron and their subsidiary Maccon advertise a maximum of 1 million rpm. That makes it the fastest standalone production electric motor available for purchase. Alongwith the motor, the company also offers the CC-75 500 converter, also rated to 1 million rpm, plus a variety of compressors and other products intended for ultra-high-speed operation.
Magic Angle Spinning Probe — 12 million rpm
The fastest manmade object on record is a tiny silicon ball engineered by Purdue scientists to spin at a ludicrous 300 billion rpm. Yes, that's 300 billion with a "b" — but it's not an engine. The fastest power-generating device is called the magic angle spinning (MAS) probe, and is named for the "magic angle" of 54.74 that enables nuclear magnetic resonance. This engine represents the pinnacle of that technology, not to mention spinning really fast. It's used to study the composition of materials at an atomic level by manipulating magnetic fields to align atoms. Commercial variants of this engine spin at around 170kHz (10.2 million rpm), with the latest experimental applications reaching 200kHz (12 million rpm).
Scientists place a sample of the material they want analyzed into a tube and use powerful magnets to spin it at high speeds. Because most elements on the periodic table have at least one magnetic isotope, these elements will group themselves together within an external magnetic field. This reaction can be measured, revealing precisely what atoms are contained within the elements being studied. This has numerous applications in medicine and other technical fields: it's being used for research on energy storage materials, battery technology, and radioactive particles, although it might be a while before you can by a 12 million-rpm Toyota.