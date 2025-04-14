You Won't Find These Engines That Achieve The Highest RPMs Anywhere On The Road

Since the development of the internal combustion engine, humanity has long pursued the common goal to make them run as fast as possible. And whether it's gasoline-powered engineering marvels like Formula 1 engines or ultra-fine drills with tiny electric motors at their cores, we've grown quite proficient at accomplishing exactly that. Let's explore some of the world's fastest engines and motors by how many revolutions per minute (rpm) they can turn; and no, none of these engines are found in road cars or even motorcycles. We're talking orders of magnitude faster.

But before we get into the list, let's establish the criteria. Most importantly, they must all be complete engines, not components like superchargers or turbos. Only engines intended to perform work will be considered, as opposed to those built solely for the sake of running extremely fast. Next, the highest-revving example of each basic engine type will be considered, otherwise this list would be nothing but electric motors. Unfortunately, none of these engines are among the highest-revving engines used in production cars, but we did exclude upgraded versions of existing engines. These are all stock powerplants with little to no modification. Finally, both production engines and prototypes will be considered, but only if the prototypes are intended for use in the public sector. This excludes the uncountable one-off engines people have built as a personal project; while they're absolutely cool, there are simply too many examples to comb through.

Let's begin with a common one: the piston engine.