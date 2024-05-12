Is Astron's Omega 1 Engine Real? Here's Everything You Need To Know

The way the Omega 1 generates power is vastly more efficient than your average combustion engine. For one thing, due to the linear, flush design of the gears and grooves, the Omega 1 experiences far less power loss than the piston casings in a typical engine. Piston-powered engines can occasionally lose heat to friction, which can then waste fuel as it tries to compensate. Since the design is nice and tight, not to mention air-cooled, there's no power loss.

Additionally, the power output of this engine is remarkable in proportion to its size. According to Astron's statistics, a single Omega 1 engine can generate around 160 horsepower despite weighing only 35 pounds. If your car were equipped with an engine like this, it could go much faster without the weight of a massive engine tying it down. Not only that, but you can stack multiple Omega 1s together to compound their speed while still weighing relatively little.

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of the Omega 1 is its emissions, or rather, lack thereof. The majority of the emissions produced by the Omega 1 is harmless water vapor, and while there may be some hazardous emissions like nitrogen oxide, the amount produced would be exponentially less than an average combustion engine. Astron has also noted, should it be made available, the Omega 1 could receive hydrogen fuels, which would eliminate those harmful emissions entirely.