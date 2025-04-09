Why You Might Want To Drop Your Spotify Subscription If You Pay For Amazon Prime

From watching TV shows and movies to listening to music and podcasts, streaming services have become a big part of our lives. Among the streaming giants, Spotify stands out as the most popular platform for music, with 263 million premium subscribers across the globe, according to Statista. If you count yourself among that number, you're likely satisfied with what the service has to offer, including features like AI playlists for turning creative ideas into custom mixes and real-time jam sessions for listening to your favorite tunes with friends. Spotify has become such a staple of many of our lives that we pay the subscription fee without a second thought, even though there are many cheaper alternatives to Spotify Premium that might be worthy of our attention.

Indeed, one of those alternatives might be included in a service you're already paying for. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you're likely familiar with many of the perks that come with an Amazon Prime subscription. However, you may have overlooked one that could make your Spotify membership feel redundant: Amazon Music. This streaming music service is free for Prime members, allowing them to listen to 100 million songs ad-free as well as podcasts, and thousands of playlists and stations. Upgrading to Amazon Music Unlimited, which comes at a discounted price for Prime members, gets you even more features, including high-definition audio and offline listening. Given all that it offers, it might not make sense to keep paying for both services — Amazon Music might be all you need.

