What To Know Before Canceling Your Spotify Membership

One of the first questions to address before canceling a Spotify Premium subscription is what will happen to your library of songs and playlists. The good news is that they'll be just fine if you cancel your membership rather than close your account. When you cancel a Spotify subscription, you're only getting rid of your Premium membership. Your account still exists and gets downgraded to the free tier after your current month of benefits expires. You can still jam your playlists, but you'll be subjected to ads. You'll lose the ability to download music to your devices, and you'll be restricted to lower-quality streaming. However, if you miss Spotify's best features and resubscribe in the future, everything will be as you left it.

Closing your account will erase your music library and listening history. If, at any point, you wish to use Spotify again, you'll have to make a new account and start your music collection over from scratch. To delete your account entirely, head to Spotify's support page and click the link labeled, "Close your account and delete your data." However, there is a failsafe for those who accidentally close an account. Spotify will send you an email with a recovery link. The link will restore your account and all your data, including your music library. It expires one week after you close your account, at which point there's no way to recover your data.