Dodge's Scat Pack has spent considerable time in the limelight as one of the baddest, meanest high-performance trims. Since arriving on the scene in 1968, it has featured on numerous models, including classic Dodges such as the Charger R/T, Coronet R/T, Dart GTS, Charger Daytona, and Challenger. According to Jalopnik, the Dodge Scat Pack got its name from the word "scat," which means to "get lost." And, indeed, a car needed to hit the quarter mile in as fast as 14 seconds before it is considered worthy of the prized badge.

Advertisement

Sadly, the thrill was short-lived. Not long after Dodge's Scat Pack launched, Scat Enterprises took legal action against the automaker over trademark infringement. This forced Dodge to cease sales of all Scat Pack cars in 1971. Fast-forward to 2013, parent company Chrysler filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to revive the Scat Pack nameplate, but its request was turned down. Despite the USPTO's refusal, Dodge went on ahead to use the Scat Pack name anyway, and it has since applied it on modern Challengers and Chargers starting with the 2015 Dodge Charger and Challenger models.

After discontinuing the HEMI-powered Charger and Challenger cars at the end of the 2023 model year, Dodge decided to use the Scat Pack name on the current all-electric Dodge Charger. And despite making 630 horsepower (670 hp with the Direct Connection Stage 2 kit and Power Shot overboost function) and 627 lb-ft of torque, only offers a top speed of 134 mph. Further complicating matters for buyers is the new Scat Pack's starting mrsp of $73,985, which is beyond what many can pay for a new car. Fortunately, not all fast cars carry a premium, which is why we've rounded up four cheaper cars that are faster than Scat Pack by the top speed.

Advertisement