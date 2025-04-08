4 Cars That Are Faster Than The Dodge Charger Scat Pack (And Cheaper)
Dodge's Scat Pack has spent considerable time in the limelight as one of the baddest, meanest high-performance trims. Since arriving on the scene in 1968, it has featured on numerous models, including classic Dodges such as the Charger R/T, Coronet R/T, Dart GTS, Charger Daytona, and Challenger. According to Jalopnik, the Dodge Scat Pack got its name from the word "scat," which means to "get lost." And, indeed, a car needed to hit the quarter mile in as fast as 14 seconds before it is considered worthy of the prized badge.
Sadly, the thrill was short-lived. Not long after Dodge's Scat Pack launched, Scat Enterprises took legal action against the automaker over trademark infringement. This forced Dodge to cease sales of all Scat Pack cars in 1971. Fast-forward to 2013, parent company Chrysler filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to revive the Scat Pack nameplate, but its request was turned down. Despite the USPTO's refusal, Dodge went on ahead to use the Scat Pack name anyway, and it has since applied it on modern Challengers and Chargers starting with the 2015 Dodge Charger and Challenger models.
After discontinuing the HEMI-powered Charger and Challenger cars at the end of the 2023 model year, Dodge decided to use the Scat Pack name on the current all-electric Dodge Charger. And despite making 630 horsepower (670 hp with the Direct Connection Stage 2 kit and Power Shot overboost function) and 627 lb-ft of torque, only offers a top speed of 134 mph. Further complicating matters for buyers is the new Scat Pack's starting mrsp of $73,985, which is beyond what many can pay for a new car. Fortunately, not all fast cars carry a premium, which is why we've rounded up four cheaper cars that are faster than Scat Pack by the top speed.
2025 BMW M340i xDrive Sedan: 150 mph
If you want a car that's faster than Scat Pack for a modest sum, the 2025 M340i xDrive sedan is among the best options to consider. The sports sedan has a turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-six and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that put out 386 horses and 369 pound-feet of torque, delivered to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. That's nearly half the power of the Charger Scat Pack, but it's enough to prod it forward with gusto.
BMW estimates the M340i xDrive Sedan as doing 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. However, in its performance testing, Car and Driver found the car can go from nought to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and clear the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds at 112 mph. For context, the electric Charger Scat Pack sprints to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds, according to Dodge.
Granted, C/D's BMW test car did cost a whopping $70,020 to build, but the 2025 M340i xDrive Sedan is capable of achieving a top speed of 150 mph in base spec, all while costing a starting msrp of $62,200. That's not to say it is particularly cheap, but when judged against the Scat Pack Charger's price tag and the joy it purportedly brings, one is inclined to agree the 2025 BMW M340i xDrive Sedan is a good sedan for the price.
2025 Audi RS3: 160 mph
SlashGear did reserve some high praise for the spectacular, pre-facelift 2024 Audi RS3, calling it a thoroughly modern rally car worth every penny. That's because of its combination of strong performance, luxury, high-end technology, high level of comfort, and well-balanced handling. The 2025 model improves upon this winning formula, with the torque-vectoring rear differential now tweaked to ensure the compact sports sedan takes curves more smoothly. Keen eyes will also notice that the new RS3 looks sportier and more aggressive. That's a result of the revised rhombus pattern grille and fascia treatment, which now houses larger air inlets and reworked headlights.
Audi now also offers a large rear diffuser out back, while the interior gets a new square-shaped steering wheel instead of the traditional round one found on the previous model. Despite the host of changes made, however, the Bavarians chose to leave well enough alone when it came to the engine — meaning you get the exact same turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder mill producing 394 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. With this, Audi claims the 2025 Audi RS3 could hit 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds.
In Car and Driver's testing, the RS3 did shed 0.3 ticks off Audi's estimate to complete the sprint from 0-60 mph in a Scat Pack-matching 3.3 seconds. The quarter mile run took 11.8 seconds, while top speed is reached at 160 mph. Pricing for the 2025 Audi RS3 sedan begins at $64,695.
2025 Tesla Model 3 Performance: 163 mph
If you're after a fast EV alternative for the electric Scat Pack Charger, then the Tesla Model 3 Performance might be right up your alley. It comes standard with two electric motors energized by a 75-kWh lithium-battery pack to generate 510 total horsepower and 547 pound-feet of torque. With that, you're looking at 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, according to Tesla. If you have a long enough road, you can go up to 163 mph, making the Model 3 Performance faster than the electric Scat Pack Charger both in terms of top speed and 0-60 acceleration.
All that can be had for $54,990, although that price is eligible for a federal tax credit up to $7,500, which could see the price reduced to $47,490. For that amount, you also get standard sport front seats, 20-inch forged wheels, staggered-width tires, stronger brakes, Track driving mode, and an adaptive suspension. When fully charged, the 2025 Tesla Model 3 Performance can cover 298 miles on a single charge — meaning it provides 57 more miles than a Charger Scat Pack with the Track package and all-season tires. Charger Scat Pack models with the Track package and summer tires are estimated to deliver 216 miles, which translate into 82 fewer miles than a Tesla Model 3 Performance returns.
2025 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: 189 mph
With a top speed of 189 mph, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is bound to be popular with speed buffs looking for exceptionally thrilling sensations. That comes courtesy of a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine good for 472 hp and 445 pound-feet of torque, funneled to the wheels through either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an available 10-speed automatic. In standard spec, Cadillac claims that can get you to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds.
If the CT4-V Blackwing's numbers seem like a lot of performance for your use case, there's the tamer, and cheaper Cadillac CT4-V, which is notable for being one of the fastest cars under $50,000. Pricing for the base CT4-V begins at an even more approachable $47,295, which is $14,900 cheaper than the $62,195 the top-level Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing demands. Still, it's good enough to score a sport sedan that can hit 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and reach a manufacturer-estimated top speed of 156 mph.