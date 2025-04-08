Ford Dashboard Symbols And Meanings Explained: Understanding Your Warning & Indicator Lights

The service engine soon icon, also known as the check engine light, usually comes on because of an emissions problem. If it's flashing, you might have a serious issue and should have a mechanic check it out immediately. The oil pressure light is a sign that you have low engine oil or a malfunction with the pressure sending unit. Check your car's oil level with the dipstick, and see if it's at or below the minimum mark. If it is, stop the car, let the engine cool down, and then add oil until the level is between the marks on the dipstick. You should also stop driving if the coolant temperature light comes on. This means that your engine is above normal operating temperatures. Park immediately and turn off the engine until it cools completely. Wait until the light goes off before starting the car again.

The green auto start/stop light appears when this feature has turned off the engine while you're idling. If the symbol flashes an amber color, do what the additional message on the screen tells you to. You'll see the auto start/stop unavailable icon in gray instead if the system is disabled. The warning light in the shape of a wrench comes on when there's an issue with your powertrain or four-wheel drive system. If this warning light starts flashing, take your car to a service center immediately. Other warnings you might see are for various component failures. The battery warning light alerts you to a malfunctioning charging system — if that comes on, visit a service center to find out if the issue is with the battery, alternator, or wiring. The hybrid/electric system light comes on if your car detects a problem with the charging system; you should have it checked out immediately.

