Ford Dashboard Symbols And Meanings Explained: Understanding Your Warning & Indicator Lights
Automobile dashboards have come a long way since Carl Benz invented the world's first car. Analog gauges and mechanical knobs and switches have given way to touchscreens, pushbuttons, and voice control. Modern vehicles also have dashboard warning lights that can tell you about issues with your car, and sometimes let you know whether you can fix it yourself or are in need of professional service. Other than warning you about potentially serious troubles, your car's dashboard can show which of your lights are on, the current status of safety features, and if it's time to fuel up.
However, these warning lights and indicators won't be much help if you don't know what each of them mean in the first place. Ford sold more than 2 million vehicles in the United States in 2024 and more than twice that many worldwide. If you're one of those 6 million-plus new Ford owners and are unfamiliar with your dashboard symbols, here are the warnings and indicators you'll come across when your car has a message for you.
Engine and power system symbols
The service engine soon icon, also known as the check engine light, usually comes on because of an emissions problem. If it's flashing, you might have a serious issue and should have a mechanic check it out immediately. The oil pressure light is a sign that you have low engine oil or a malfunction with the pressure sending unit. Check your car's oil level with the dipstick, and see if it's at or below the minimum mark. If it is, stop the car, let the engine cool down, and then add oil until the level is between the marks on the dipstick. You should also stop driving if the coolant temperature light comes on. This means that your engine is above normal operating temperatures. Park immediately and turn off the engine until it cools completely. Wait until the light goes off before starting the car again.
The green auto start/stop light appears when this feature has turned off the engine while you're idling. If the symbol flashes an amber color, do what the additional message on the screen tells you to. You'll see the auto start/stop unavailable icon in gray instead if the system is disabled. The warning light in the shape of a wrench comes on when there's an issue with your powertrain or four-wheel drive system. If this warning light starts flashing, take your car to a service center immediately. Other warnings you might see are for various component failures. The battery warning light alerts you to a malfunctioning charging system — if that comes on, visit a service center to find out if the issue is with the battery, alternator, or wiring. The hybrid/electric system light comes on if your car detects a problem with the charging system; you should have it checked out immediately.
Brake symbols
Like any other car manufacturer, Ford equips its vehicles with brake system dashboard warnings and indicators to help notify you about system conditions. First up is the brake system warning symbol; it lights up in red when the parking brake is engaged. If the icon starts flashing after you release the parking brake, then there's an issue with your parking brake. If you're driving and the light stays on, your brake fluid could be low or you might have another issue with your brake hydraulics or hardware. In either case, get it checked out at a shop immediately.
The yellow electric parking brake light, on the other hand, has a single meaning: your electric parking brake needs to be checked. The same is true if you see the anti-lock braking system light up or flash while you're driving. There's also an indicator for the auto-hold feature. When the system is turned on and active, the auto hold active icon shows up on your dashboard and you're free to take your foot off the brake pedal on upslopes. If, however, the feature is enabled but currently not working, you should see the auto hold unavailable symbol. In that case, keep your foot on firmly on the brake if you're stopped on a hill.
Safety and security symbols
Probably some of the easiest Ford dashboard symbols to recognize are for safety and security features. The seatbelt reminder comes on if you forget to fasten your seatbelt, and the front airbag indicator flashes or stays on when the airbag system requires servicing. If any of your car's hinged portals aren't closed all the way, you'll see the door ajar, hood ajar, tailgate ajar, or liftgate ajar symbols on your Ford dashboard. Those lights are to remind you to properly secure them before continuing on your way. Another important safety warning light that might pop up from time to time is the low tire pressure icon.
When it's glowing steadily, that means either a tire is underinflated or the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) wasn't reprogrammed when you rotated your tires (for cars with different recommended pressures for the front and rear). If the low tire pressure symbol is flashing, it's likely because you're using the spare wheel or the TPMS is faulty. This should also be checked out by a mechanic ASAP. The stability control symbol only appears when a malfunction is detected, while the stability control off icon indicates that you or a selected drive mode has disabled the feature.
If your car's forward collision warning system is actively working, it shows the symbol on your dashboard. But if it's switched off or unavailable to assist you, you'll see the forward collision warning system unavailable light instead. The same logic goes for the blind spot information system unavailable symbol. The steering system fault warning light, on the other hand, is connected to your electronic power steering system. If it comes on, park immediately and switch off the vehicle. If you still see the icon after restarting the car, have it towed to a service center.
Driver assistance and visibility symbols
Ford dashboards also have indicators for driver-assist systems and lighting and visibility aids. When using your car's cruise control or adaptive cruise control, the corresponding icon lights up to indicate that the system is on. The adaptive cruise control light is white when it's activated but not in use, and turns blue once you set a speed. The hill descent control indicator, which keeps your car at a steady speed when traveling on downgrades, turns on once the feature is enabled. Lane centering assist and lane keeping assist indicators are also present. When you switch on either system, its symbol lights up. The lane centering icon changes colors. While active but on standby it glows gray, but it turns to blue once it's working to keeping your car in the middle of your lane. It glows amber before turning to gray again if the assist is cancelled.
It's good to be familiar with the lighting and visibility symbols on your Ford dashboard as well: the headlamp high beam, front fog lamps, lamps on (low beam headlights), and turn signal indicators each come on when those specific lights are in use. For the turn signal indicator, the symbol will flash the left or right arrow. If the light starts flashing at double speed, it could mean you need to replace a turn signal bulb. The automatic high beam control icon tells you the system is active, and the exterior bulb failure symbol tells you that one of your headlamps is dead or malfunctioning. Don't drive at night, and replace as soon as you can. If you see a wipers and washers warning light on your dashboard, your windshield washer fluid is running low and needs a refill.