Why Do Some Muscle Cars Have Blowers On The Hood? Here's What They're For

Roots-type blowers — which are different from centrifugal or twin-screw superchargers — frequently dominate the front ends of modified muscle cars and street rods, especially dragsters and similar purpose-built racing machines. They're not true superchargers in that they don't compress air. Instead, they force uncompressed air through the intake manifold like an air pump; we'll discuss how that's accomplished later. The ones you see on muscle cars usually feature three main elements: the blower's body, the fuel delivery system mounted on top, and the iconic intake scoop, also called a "hat" or "bug catcher." These elements may feature open faces or butterfly valves, with the valves opening and closing along with the throttle. Usually they're the most prominent features of the blower system, and are often visible above the car's hood line. So why do so many muscle cars have these, and what's their role in the process of generating horsepower?

To keep it simple, the scoop acts as a ram-air intake, drawing cool air from outside rather than the hotter air from the engine bay before mixing it with fuel. Hotter air is less dense than cooler air, and less density means less oxygen for the engine to burn in the combustion process. The scoop, therefore, merely acts as the first of a three-step process, drawing in and trapping clean, cool air to be mixed with fuel before it's finally picked up by the blower's intake. Let's explore this in greater detail.