What Does GB Mean On A Honda Motorcycle?

Despite dabbling in everything from automobiles to power tools, Honda has remarkably kept its grip on its leadership in the motorcycle market, wherein it first established its roots as an automotive manufacturer. With its winged logo that has stood the test of time, Honda has consistently developed successful motorcycles that fit a variety of rider needs. Although it has not stopped innovating and has continued to release new models each year, many classic Honda motorcycles like the 1989 Honda GB500 TT are still pretty in demand. Like Audi's TT, the TT here means "Tourist Trophy", a reference to the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy. But, what does "GB" stand for?

As an ode to the motorcycles that graced the notoriously beautiful (and dangerous) European race, the Honda GB500 definitely looked the part. At the time, it hit all the aesthetic notes reminiscent of Triumph and other British brands, so it's no wonder that the "GB" name on these Honda motorcycles means "Great Britain."

Apart from the GB500, Honda also released other GB models such as the GB250 and GB400. First sold in 1983, the Honda GB250 TT was an upgraded version of the CBX250 and remained in production until 1992. After that, Honda dropped the "GB" name from its lineup, but surprised fans by reviving it again in 2024.