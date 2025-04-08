What Does GB Mean On A Honda Motorcycle?
Despite dabbling in everything from automobiles to power tools, Honda has remarkably kept its grip on its leadership in the motorcycle market, wherein it first established its roots as an automotive manufacturer. With its winged logo that has stood the test of time, Honda has consistently developed successful motorcycles that fit a variety of rider needs. Although it has not stopped innovating and has continued to release new models each year, many classic Honda motorcycles like the 1989 Honda GB500 TT are still pretty in demand. Like Audi's TT, the TT here means "Tourist Trophy", a reference to the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy. But, what does "GB" stand for?
As an ode to the motorcycles that graced the notoriously beautiful (and dangerous) European race, the Honda GB500 definitely looked the part. At the time, it hit all the aesthetic notes reminiscent of Triumph and other British brands, so it's no wonder that the "GB" name on these Honda motorcycles means "Great Britain."
Apart from the GB500, Honda also released other GB models such as the GB250 and GB400. First sold in 1983, the Honda GB250 TT was an upgraded version of the CBX250 and remained in production until 1992. After that, Honda dropped the "GB" name from its lineup, but surprised fans by reviving it again in 2024.
Honda resurrects the GB name
In 2024, Honda announced the return of the name with its 2025 Honda GB350S. Running on 21.07 horsepower, the air-cooled, single-cylinder bike offers a fresh take on the classic motorcycle aesthetic. Although it's not the fastest motorcycle of the bunch with a top speed of 80 mph, it is still a pretty practical ride, especially if you're not planning to go wild. In the past, Honda GB bikes have been known to be more for laid back, city cruising anyway, and you're bound to get a few admiring looks with its classic styling.
Unfortunately, it's "GB" and not "U.S." for a reason, and Honda hasn't shared any plans to release the GB350S in America. But the good news is that Motorcycle.com found that Honda has filed American trademarks for a potential next-generation GB500. That said, trademarks are a little like breadcrumbing — it's hard to take them seriously until Honda makes an official announcement. For example, the trademark for the Yamaha R9 has been around for years, but we're still waiting for updates on the rumored racing bike.
American riders have plenty of other bikes similar to the GB350S in the Honda roster that they might want to check out instead, like the CB300R. Apart from its pretty exterior and relatively affordable $5,149 starting price, we've listed a lot of great reasons why the Honda CB300R is perfect for beginners.