How Fast Is The Honda GB350S? A Look At Its Top Speed And Performance
The Honda GB350S is a stylish, air-cooled, single-cylinder roadster originally developed for the Japanese market that's now available to Great Britain riders (hence the "GB" in the name). While its 348cc fuel-injected engine and 21 horsepower might not seem like much, this motorcycle appeals to both new and experienced riders for the way it's perfectly suited for urban commuting and backroad rides alike. It carries the classic charm of older cafe-racer-styled Honda motorcycles while integrating modern technology like ABS and traction control.
Similar to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 — which features a slightly lower power output (around 20 hp) but similarly relaxed riding experience — or the Honda CB300R — a sportier, more lightweight option with a more aggressive stance and a liquid-cooled engine — the GB350S is undoubtedly an all-around alluring bike. But one thing that isn't so clear: Just how fast is it? To find out, let's take a look at its top speed and performance specs.
The Honda GB350S's top speed
When it comes to the Honda GB350S's top speed, it's important to manage your expectations. This is not a high-performance racing machine but rather a bike built for relaxed cruising and daily commuting. Collectively speaking, reviewers in Australia and the UK have found that the GB350S can reach a maximum speed of approximately 80 mph (130 km/h). However, the bike is most comfortable at around 60 mph (100 km/h). This aligns perfectly with what you'd expect from a stylish, practical bike.
UK and Aussie riders have also (importantly) noted that pushing beyond this 60-80 mph range gives you diminished acceleration and noticeable suffering from the motorcycle's engine. By comparison, scooters like the Honda Forza 350 can outpace the GB350S in both acceleration and overall speed. While its top speed may not be groundbreaking, the GB350S is nevertheless focused on providing mid-range power and torque. The bike's ability to cruise comfortably at lower rpms makes it ideal for city traffic and an excellent choice for those who prefer a laid-back yet engaging ride.
Performance specs for the Honda GB350S
Beyond its top speed, the GB350S stands out for its overall ride quality and usability. The bike features a long-stroke, air-cooled 348cc engine that generates approximately 21 lb-ft of torque at just 3,000 rpm, making it a torquey and easy-to-ride bike. Its five-speed transmission only contributes to the predictability and enjoyability of the ride. Fuel efficiency is another strong point, with real-world tests showing a return of around 63 mpg (though Honda claims it can achieve up to 94.1 mpg with more conservative riding).
The GB350S is built on a semi-cradle steel frame and comes equipped with non-adjustable 41mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks. The bike also features a single 310mm front disc brake and a rear disc, both aided by ABS. Additionally, the GB350S rolls on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast-aluminum wheel setup fitted with Metzeler Tourance Next dual-purpose tires. Compared to lightweight sportbikes, which might feel twitchy at times, the GB350S's more substantial weight of approximately 398 lbs (181 kg) should contribute to a steadier and more predictable ride.
Can Americans buy the Honda GB350S?
For riders in the United States wondering if they can purchase a Honda GB350S, the answer is a definitive no — at least for now. While the bike has been introduced to the European market, it has yet to be officially released in America. This means that American riders looking to own one may have to wait... or explore import options, which can be costly and complicated due to emissions and safety regulations.
Of course, with enough market demand, there is always the possibility that the GB350S (or a similar model) could make its way to the U.S. in the future. For now, riders seeking an alternative can look at Honda's Rebel 300 or CB300R, both of which offer a similar blend of style and accessibility.
All in all, the Honda GB350S is a charming and capable motorcycle that balances performance with practicality. While it may not be the fastest bike in its class, its combination of smooth power delivery, reliable fuel efficiency, and dependable Honda craftsmanship make it a compelling choice for those who are actually able to get their hands on one.