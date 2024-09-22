Where Are Honda Motorcycle Engines Built & How Long Have They Been In Production?

These days, Honda is a global household name across a variety of industries, from lawnmowers to power generators and more. They're perhaps best known for making some pretty powerful cars with high horsepower engines, including the rare V8 Engine that once graced the Honda Crossroad (now only found commercially in a Honda Marine boat, the Honda BF350). Honda has consistently created reliable products that are known for innovation and quality. But while many people know Honda for its extensive car portfolio, it actually has a much longer history of producing motorcycles, including their engines.

In fact, Honda's winged logo, which was designed for its motorcycle arm, was established almost a decade before the version without it. Honda has released numerous successful motorcycles, such as the classic Honda Cub, the track legend Honda RC211V, and, of course, the pioneering superbike Honda CB750, which has one of the world's most reliable motorcycle engines. Whether it's beginner-friendly bikes for the timid first-timer or incredibly fast motorcycles designed for professionals on the track, there's a Honda motorcycle for every kind of rider.

To make this possible, Honda manufactures one core piece of technology that makes its motorcycles so special: the engine. If you're a fan of the Japanese manufacturer, you may be wondering how long it has been in the motorcycle game and if its latest models are still being made in the same facilities.

