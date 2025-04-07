The Best Cheap Stylus For Your iPad (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most useful accessories you can buy for your iPad is the Apple Pencil. It's a stylus designed by Apple that can be paired with compatible iPad models. This makes everyday operations like note-taking, doodling, and annotating PDFs much more natural on an iPad. Though stylus input for touchscreens is a concept that dates back to the late 1950s, Apple's tablets didn't bring official support until 2015, with the launch of the Apple Pencil alongside the first-generation iPad Pro.

The Apple Pencil isn't your average passive stylus that just adds a touch of precision — it packs in impressive technology that allows for features like pressure and tilt sensitivity. This makes it a compelling option for digital artists, especially given how much better the iPad's display has gotten over the years. There have been different versions of the Apple Pencil released so far, with the top-end model retailing at $129.

Though some workflows may justify its steep price point, for most of the population that needs a stylus for simpler tasks and occasional sketching, purchasing a brand new Apple Pencil might feel a bit overkill. Fortunately, there are other stylus options that don't cost over a third of the price of a base model iPad. We've made our selection based on feedback and reviews left by legitimate customers. You can find more about our methodology for picking these Apple Pencil alternatives at the end of this read.

