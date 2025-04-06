How Fast Do The Blue Angels Fly? A Look At Their Top Speed

The Blue Angels have a long history of service with the U.S. Navy, having been established back in 1946. Soaring above awestruck audiences, these highly-skilled active-duty Navy and Marine aviators have flown some of the most iconic aircraft over the years. The F6 Hellcat and F-4 Phantom were just a few of the models flown by the Blue Angels in airshows past. Today, they use the F/A-18 Super Hornet, and here's how much an F-18 Super Hornet jet actually costs to build.

One thing you won't see at a Blue Angels airshow is a sonic boom, which is a phenomenon that occurs when a jet breaches the speed of sound. For those unfamiliar, here's how fast supersonic flight is and how it works.

Although, just because these pilots aren't breaking the sound barrier during demonstrations, doesn't mean they're traveling slow. In fact, the Blue Angels will reach speeds around 700 miles per hour, not because that's the F/A-18 Super Hornet's top speed, but because they aren't authorized to fly faster. This aircraft is ideal for the Blue Angels, as it can perform remarkably sharp turns, is known for its versatility and fantastic maneuvering capability. And while the F/A-18 Super Hornet isn't a member of the fifth-generation fighter jet group, it's one of several military aircraft that are way more dangerous than they look. Just consider that every Blue Angels jet is not only capable of landing on a carrier but can mobilize for combat in about 72 hours.

