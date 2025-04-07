Here's What To Do If You Get A USB Port, Drive, Or Cable Wet

USB ports and drives might not be waterproof, but accidents don't check spec sheets. Maybe you spilled a drink, got caught in the rain, or worse, your USB stick took an unplanned tumble in the washing machine. Whatever the case, a wet USB component isn't necessarily a goner, but what you do next makes all the difference.

Advertisement

The faster you act, the better. Water can corrode metal contacts, cause short circuits, or even permanently damage your device, so drying it out ASAP is crucial. But how you do it is just as important. In fact, it's the difference between a quick fix and a fried gadget. In these kinds of cases, panicking is not unusual, but rushing in with the wrong methods will only make things worse. Shaking your phone to get the water out or plugging in a damp cable might seem harmless, but these mistakes can seal your device's fate.

In this guide, we'll cover the safest ways to dry out a soaked USB port, drive, or cable, the common "fixes" that do more harm than good (spoiler: rice won't save your wet device), and how to prevent damage or data loss in the meantime.

Advertisement