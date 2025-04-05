How To Tell If Your Car Battery Needs Water (And What Kind To Add)

There are telltale signs that your car's lead acid battery might need water replenishment. Maintenance-free or valve-regulated lead-acid batteries (VRLA) are the types that don't need watering, hence the "maintenance-free" name. But if your ride has a conventional, more affordable, and yet reliable lead acid battery, it requires frequent watering to maintain a steady 12-volt output.

I learned this lesson the hard way as a teenage car nut. Experience has taught me that periodically checking the battery water level is better than getting stranded if the darn thing runs out of charge. As car enthusiasts can attest, a dead battery can happen at the most inconvenient or awkward moment.

Nobody likes to deal with an engine that won't start after having dinner with your significant other or when going home after work. It's why pulling out the dipstick to check the oil and inspecting the battery are among the first things to check before a long trip.