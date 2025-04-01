8 Handy USB Gadgets For Your Chromebook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Why should you consider a Chromebook? Well, they can do a lot more than connect you to the digital world. Typically chosen as a less expensive alternative to a laptop, Chromebooks have come a long way in recent years. They're still lightweight tools that work great for browsing the web, but they can also handle everything from streaming media, creating content, and working from home. With the right Chromebook accessories, you can stretch their potential even further.

Chromebook accessories turn your budget-friendly device into a productivity powerhouse. Chances are, if you can get it for a laptop, there's probably a comparable Chromebook version that will let you get more from your device. Many of these devices plug directly into your Chromebook via a USB port, so installation is quick and easy. Whether you need to unleash your creative side or simply handle day-to-day tasks, these eight USB gadgets for your Chromebook will come in handy.