Why Did Ford Discontinue The Gran Torino?

Introduced as a luxury-oriented, budget-friendly midsize car for the 1972 model year, the Gran Torino and its sister cars — the Gran Torino Sport and the original Torino (in production since 1968) — represented Ford's premiere affordable midsize coupe of the early to mid-1970s. However, if there's one thing to say about this era, it wasn't very kind to American cars.

The Malaise Era struck the auto industry hard in 1973, following the oil crisis caused by the Yom Kippur War embargo, leading to radical course corrections in automotive development. These changes resulted in long-lasting shifts within both what consumers demanded and what American automakers could feasibly provide in such a short timespan — a fact which claimed many American models throughout the 1970s, the Gran Torino among them in 1976. Ford never published any statement concerning its reasons for discontinuing the Torino line, but we can infer quite a lot about why it failed.

In short, the Ford Torino was discontinued due to three interrelated reasons: A shift towards the compact segment, the Torino's large and somewhat archaic body style, and a lack of investment due to Ford's shifting priorities to follow market trends. To explore these factors deeper, I'll focus on anecdotal evidence and the effects the era had upon larger square bodies in general, as well as draw upon my own years of research into automotive development in this era.

