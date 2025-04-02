What Happened To The Coffee Meets Bagel App From Shark Tank Season 6?

For those seeking more substantial relationships, traditional dating apps typically fall short. This mindset is what fueled sisters Ahreum, Dawoon, and Soo Kang to create a dating app designed for those seeking meaningful connections with Coffee Meets Bagel. Along with having some impressive traction on its own, the company and its namesake product even proved attractive enough to appear on "Shark Tank."

The business came to be in 2012 while the Kang sisters were living in New York City. Having long desired to start a business together, the trio soon came to realize that there was a need for a higher quality dating app that catered to those seeking serious relationships. More specifically, they found that a majority of dating apps were designed for and used by men, and sought to create one that could effectively retain women. From there, Coffee Meets Bagel was born, which emphasizes quality matches by linking to a user's Facebook account to better pinpoint their preferences and make mutual matches.

In the same season as other app pitches of varying success from the hit Scholly to the more skeptical Tycoon Real Estate, Coffee Meets Bagel came on the scene to see if it would be a match with the sharks. The Kang sisters' business model and strategy for growth was admirable, but many of the investors backed out due to how the team were handling its finances. At the end, billionaire Mark Cuban made a move that went down in "Shark Tank" history — which was made all the more jaw-dropping given the sisters' reaction.

