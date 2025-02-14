What Happened To The Scholly App From Shark Tank Season 6?

Scholarships help alleviate the financial burden that has become inherent to higher education. They cover tuition, textbooks, and living expenses, thus reducing the need for student loans. However, securing one can be highly competitive and challenging, with students often facing rigorous application processes that require exceptional academic records, extracurricular involvement, and compelling personal essays. Additionally, many scholarships have strict eligibility criteria, causing many to struggle to find the right opportunities that fit their backgrounds and educational achievements.

Birmingham, Alabama native Christopher Gray knew this situation very well since he also had to fight tooth and nail to secure his scholarship. As the eldest child of a single mother in a family of three kids, he learned early on that for him to get to college, he needed financial support through a scholarship. After spending seven months applying to every scholarship opportunity he could find, he managed to secure over $1.3 million in scholarships, allowing him to attend Drexel University in Philadelphia.

After experiencing firsthand the gaps in the scholarship system, Gray was inspired to develop a mobile app to simplify the process of looking for and applying for a scholarship. With the help of fellow Drexel student Nick Pirollo and fellow Coca-Cola scholar Bryson Alef, Gray made Scholly, an app he believed would significantly reduce the millions of dollars lost in unclaimed scholarship funds. Through Scholly, students would be able to access various financial aid opportunities. In a bid to grow the app, he appeared in "Shark Tank" Season 6 to ask for an investment.

