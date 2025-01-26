What Happened To The SnagaStool App From Shark Tank Season 6?

Although many people look forward to going to their local bar at the end of a long week to enjoy a drink and a televised sporting event, plenty of others find themselves in the unfortunate situation of entering an already packed venue with no good place to sit. Jamie Manning and Dean Whitney went on "Shark Tank" to seek funding for their app SnagaStool, which allows patrons to reserve a bar seat ahead of time. However, the pair were unable to snag a shark with their pitch.

Manning and Whitney appeared during Season 6 of the show, the same season as other noteworthy app pitches such as the EmergenSee personal security app and HoneyFund, a fundraising app. Manning and Whitney described their app as a potential boon to bars, allowing them to entice customers by filling seats during off-peak hours. But with little proof of the concept's viability and an inability to communicate its value, the duo left the tank empty-handed.

Manning founded SnagaStool alongside Adriano Varassin, who does not appear in the "Shark Tank" segment. After looking high and low for a bar with available seats to watch an important game in the summer of 2013, Manning and a friend eventually paid someone $20 for their seats. Wondering if this was a recurring issue for others, they sent out a survey to 500 individuals and found that four out of five respondents had left bars due to the absence of available seating. Almost three out of four stated that they'd be willing to pay to reserve a stool beforehand. From there, the two began work on their app, with Whitney later joining as a user interface advisor.

