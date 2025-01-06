What Happened To The RoloDoc Social Media App From Shark Tank Season 5?
"Shark Tank" has been running for 16 seasons, and more than 1,000 products have been pitched on the show since 2009. Given that the sharks have pledged well over $200 million since the first season, it should come as no surprise that securing a spot on "Shark Tank" is seen as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs.
It's safe to say that most products that have been featured on "Shark Tank" have been forgotten, but some still stand out, whether because they did exceptionally well after the show — like the Unikey access control solution from season three — or because the presentation failed so spectacularly that viewers still remember it.
The RoloDoc social media app falls squarely into the latter category. Presented by doctors Richard and Albert Amini during the premiere episode of season five (broadcast on September 20, 2013), the pitch for the RoloDoc app earned a place in "Shark Tank" history for all the wrong reasons. Here's what happened.
What happened to the RoloDoc social media app on Shark Tank?
The Aminis introduced RoloDoc as "the cure for old-school communication in medicine." The basic idea behind the app was simple: It would facilitate communication between patients and doctors, serving as an instant messaging service, an email platform, and a social media app all in one. The brothers asked $50,000 for 20% of their company, but the idea fell apart under scrutiny pretty quickly. Lori Greiner immediately noted that doctors would likely be inundated with messages. Kevin O'Leary, meanwhile, said that he regularly communicates with his own doctor via email and noted that hospitals can easily share information with one another, wondering what purpose RoloDoc would even serve.
The brothers insisted on the social media aspect of their product, but failed to explain how they would convince doctors to use their app. Mark Cuban grew increasingly irritated and impatient as the doctors struggled to explain the value their app would provide, while other sharks kept pointing out the flaws in their business model.
In the end, Cuban stood up, approached the Aminis brothers, shook their hands, and called their pitch "the worst presentation ever." Cuban then went back to his seat and furiously criticized the presentation, describing it as "horrible," which prompted Robert Hervajec to call him a "bully." Cuban replied that the doctors "deserve to be bullied," while Barbara Corcoran agreed that theirs was the worst presentation in the history of the show. Unsurprisingly, the doctors walked away empty-handed.
What happened after the failed RoloDoc presentation
Once Richard and Albert left the room, the sharks discussed the RoloDoc presentation among themselves. Cuban, in particular, was vocal in his criticism, describing the doctors as arrogant. "They just weren't prepared. They were arrogant, thinking they were just going to be able to wing it," the billionaire said. Hervajec once again tried to defend the Aminis, suggesting that they were not being arrogant, but just "didn't know any better."
O'Leary then chimed in with his opinion, using a rather colorful analogy. "Protein is never wasted when a death occurs," he said, explaining that he believes other entrepreneurs — especially other doctors — might learn something from the Amini brothers' failed presentation.
In their post-presentation interview, Richard and Albert appeared disappointed but also seemed to acknowledge the sharks' criticism. "We're kind of bummed out, you know? I was expecting to be able to portray it a little bit better than we really did," Richard said.
The RoloDoc app after Shark Tank
So, what happened to the RoloDoc app after "Shark Tank"? Pretty much nothing. The website was live for a few years after the episode aired, but is no longer active. As of December 2024, the RoloDoc domain is up for sale. The social media pages once associated with the product are not active either. There is a Twitter account, but it hasn't been updated since 2013. In other words, RoloDoc suffered the same fate as the Sullivan generator from season three and countless other products.
On the other hand, while the Amini brothers may not be the most innovative entrepreneurs in the world, they seem to be excelling in their respective fields of medicine. Richard serves as the Associate Dean for Student Affairs at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He also works as a Professor of Emergency Medicine and is the Associate Program Director of the Emergency Ultrasound Fellowship. Albert serves as the President of Arizona Premier Surgery, which he founded, and also as a board-certified general surgeon.