What Happened To The RoloDoc Social Media App From Shark Tank Season 5?

"Shark Tank" has been running for 16 seasons, and more than 1,000 products have been pitched on the show since 2009. Given that the sharks have pledged well over $200 million since the first season, it should come as no surprise that securing a spot on "Shark Tank" is seen as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

It's safe to say that most products that have been featured on "Shark Tank" have been forgotten, but some still stand out, whether because they did exceptionally well after the show — like the Unikey access control solution from season three — or because the presentation failed so spectacularly that viewers still remember it.

The RoloDoc social media app falls squarely into the latter category. Presented by doctors Richard and Albert Amini during the premiere episode of season five (broadcast on September 20, 2013), the pitch for the RoloDoc app earned a place in "Shark Tank" history for all the wrong reasons. Here's what happened.