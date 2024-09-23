What Happened To UniKey From Shark Tank Season 3?

While many are aware of the benefit of smart locks for homes, few think of keys as a high-end tech product. But as a tool we use in our day-to-day lives that's remained practically unchanged for centuries now, it's safe to say that the key is long overdue for an update. One Florida-based entrepreneur and inventor hoping to be at the forefront of that change went on to bring his idea to the team at "Shark Tank" to help make it happen.

UniKey developed an advanced mobile platform that allows users to open their doors with nothing more than your mobile device. When you and your phone are in close proximity to the door, all that is required is to gain access is simply to touch the lock. This makes it less cumbersome than similar systems, which often require you to open up an app or put in passwords, The door is unable to be opened unless your phone is present, or you send "keys" to other users for temporary or permanent use.

The origins of UniKey began with access control expert Phil Dumas. Dumas had been tinkering with access control solutions throughout his tenure at the University of Florida as an engineering major. He continued seeking more effective and simpler alternatives to other digital keys while working at startups early in his career before moving into the private equity space. With the rise of smartphones at the time, Dumas saw this as a golden opportunity to restart his idea and in 2010, UniKey was born.

