What Happened To The Sullivan Generator From Shark Tank Season 3?

Folks who tune into ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank" can tell you that things can go from zero-to-wonky on the show fast. Sometimes it's the result of the person pitching the panel of prospective investors, and other times it's due to the product. When things really get spicy on "Shark Tank," it tends to be a combination of both, which was the case in the Season 3 episode that found Texas-based inventor Mark Sullivan showcasing his potentially game-changing "Sullivan Generator" to the panelists.

Advertisement

To be clear, there was actually nothing intentionally comedic about Sullivan's pitch. It was a mix of what Sullivan was promising with his generator and the deadpan sincerity with which he was pitching it that gave his "Shark Tank" appearance the feel of a Saturday Night Live sketch.

Yes, the panelists had their fun with Sullivan's pitch both during his time on the sound stage and after he made his exit. But at the end of the day, Sullivan's concept was nothing if not compelling. The only question was whether the Sharks could grasp the idea enough to try and make a deal. Here's a look at what happened to Mark Sullivan and The Sullivan Generator after "Shark Tank."