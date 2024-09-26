What Happened To Haven Door Lock From Shark Tank Season 10?

Even with more than 300 episodes to its name, "Shark Tank" remains one of the more unpredictable reality shows on the air. That's largely because every product pitch offers something a little different for viewers to enjoy. A successful pitch often depends on what would-be-entrepreneurs bring to the table. A great pitch can genuinely feel like performance art, while the not-so-great ones feel more like bad community theater.

Advertisement

"Shark Tank" fans no doubt know which side of the coin the Season 10 pitch by Haven Door Lock founders Alex Bertelli and Clay Banks falls on, as their pitch ranks among the more cringe-worthy in the series' history. If you're unfamiliar with the episode, Bertelli and Banks enter the "Shark Tank" soundstage bent on kicking down doors to earn a financial pledge from Sharks like Daymond John, Barbara Crampton, and outgoing investor Mark Cuban. However, the overzealous duo took that term too literally, as part of their pitch called for Bertelli to kick in a real door.

Conceptually, the idea might have been a powerful way to display the ease with which a traditional bolt lock can be compromised. Unfortunately, it turned into utter fallacy, as the bolted door proved all but impenetrable after several kicks. Needless to say, the duo faced an uphill battle in selling the Sharks on their product from that point on.

Advertisement