What Happened To Haven Door Lock From Shark Tank Season 10?
Even with more than 300 episodes to its name, "Shark Tank" remains one of the more unpredictable reality shows on the air. That's largely because every product pitch offers something a little different for viewers to enjoy. A successful pitch often depends on what would-be-entrepreneurs bring to the table. A great pitch can genuinely feel like performance art, while the not-so-great ones feel more like bad community theater.
"Shark Tank" fans no doubt know which side of the coin the Season 10 pitch by Haven Door Lock founders Alex Bertelli and Clay Banks falls on, as their pitch ranks among the more cringe-worthy in the series' history. If you're unfamiliar with the episode, Bertelli and Banks enter the "Shark Tank" soundstage bent on kicking down doors to earn a financial pledge from Sharks like Daymond John, Barbara Crampton, and outgoing investor Mark Cuban. However, the overzealous duo took that term too literally, as part of their pitch called for Bertelli to kick in a real door.
Conceptually, the idea might have been a powerful way to display the ease with which a traditional bolt lock can be compromised. Unfortunately, it turned into utter fallacy, as the bolted door proved all but impenetrable after several kicks. Needless to say, the duo faced an uphill battle in selling the Sharks on their product from that point on.
What happened to Haven Door Lock on Shark Tank?
Adding insult to injury in Haven Door Lock's "Shark Tank" pitch, the company's own door bracing product appears to give way with fewer kicks compared to the bolted door, which Bertelli was only able to breach by giving it a drop kick. As the exasperating scene unfolds, the Sharks react about how you'd expect: with uproarious laughter.
Obviously, that's the last thing you want to hear from a panel of investors when you're offering them 6% equity in your company in exchange for a $500,000 investment. Despite faltering in the opening moments of their pitch, Bertelli and Banks pull themselves together and forge ahead. In a surprising turn of events, it seems that many of the "Shark Tank" panelists are still interested in Haven Door Lock, a cleverly unconventional door riser security device the company claims is 10 times stronger than an in-frame door bolt.
What really catches the Shark's attention is the possibility of the Haven Door Locks being utilized by schools to brace classroom doors in the event of an emergency. Growth potential aside, the Sharks are clearly not thrilled with the company's profit margins. Several dropped out of negotiations, claiming Haven faced a pricey uphill battle to scale up production. Daymond John almost offered a deal but ultimately admitted that any agreement he'd be comfortable with would not be beneficial to the company. With that, Team Haven left the "Shark Tank" studio without an investment deal.
What happened to Haven Door Lock after Shark Tank?
If history has taught us anything, it's that companies can benefit from the spotlight "Shark Tank" provides even if they are unable to secure an investment deal. That appears to have been the case for Haven Door Locks, as the security company has continued its operations since its less-than-ideal 2019 showing.
The company has continued to sell both the manual Haven Mech and Bluetooth-enabled Haven Connect options that Bertelli and Banks presented on "Shark Tank." The Haven lock lineup has also grown with the addition of the Haven Connect Z-Wave, which allows users to connect their door lock device to some of the market's best smart home hubs. Those products are currently listed on Haven's website for $199.00, $349.00, and $349.00, respectively.
As of this writing, both the Connect and Connect Z-Wave are listed as "Sold Out," which may lead you to wonder if Haven Locks did indeed struggle to scale up production. However, it seems Haven was able to expand their sales operation to a few major retail outlets since appearing on "Shark Tank," including Amazon, Lowe's, and The Home Depot. The Mech is listed at $198.00 by Lowes, though the devices are listed as "unavailable" on Amazon, and The Home Depot lists the Connect as "discontinued."
What's next for Haven Door Lock?
It's unclear what those out-of-stock listings may or may not signal for the future of Haven Locks, but for now, the company appears to be very much operational. That fact is supported by the development of the Haven Hub, the company's very own smart home hub that allows users to control their Bluetooth-enabled Haven locks from anywhere there's an internet connection via Haven's in-house mobile app. The hub also allows you to set automatic locking times on your Haven devices and receive notifications of attempted break-ins through the app.
The company also expanded its product line to include a handheld power generator and an 80w solar panel, though household door locks seemingly remain the company's bread and butter. Haven has also launched the Guardian Angel Program, which began as a way to get security devices into the hands of schools, daycares, and places of worship that may not be able to afford them. Those eligible for the program receive three Haven Locks free of charge, though it is not clear which model of lock will be provided, and the facilities will still have to pay for the installation of their locks.