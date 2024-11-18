What Happened To The Honeyfund App From Shark Tank Season 6?

The sixth episode of the sixth season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on October 24, 2014, to an audience of 6.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings. The second of four pitches featured in the episode was for Honeyfund, a crowdfunding site that engaged couples can use to crowdfund their honeymoons in lieu of more traditional gifts. They had processed nine figures worth of transactions to date, but the company's actual revenue in transaction fees was much smaller, representing approximately 1.5 percent of funds sent to soon-to-be newlyweds via the platform. Regardless, Honeyfund had carved out enough market share that multiple sharks were interested, with the company's owners, married couple Josh and Sara Margulis, eventually settling on the least conventional offer that was extended to them.

Unlike most "Shark Tank" companies, Honeyfund has been referenced regularly on the show, so it's no surprise that the deal closed after due diligence and the company continued to be successful. However, the company has taken some turns since the last time viewers were formally updated about its status on the show in 2019. After relocating Honeyfund to Florida, the Margulsises got divorced, with one spouse buying out the other, and the company was, understandably, absolutely devastated by the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Honeyfund is still soldiering on, though, and it's having an impact beyond its owners, its users, and the wedding industry, serving as the plaintiff in an important First Amendment lawsuit.

