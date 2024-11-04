What Happened To LavaBox From Shark Tank Season 14?

The eighteenth episode of the fourteenth season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on March 31, 2023 to roughly 3.3 million live and same-day viewers as measured by the Nielsen ratings. Among the week's four pitches was founder Josh Thurmond soliciting investments in his company, LavaBox, a maker of "portable campfires" powered by customer-supplied propane. Anxious to find a way to reduce the number of wildfires caused by poorly-managed traditional campfires, Thurmond came up with LavaBox, and it turned into a very viable and lucrative business for him, one that quickly achieved significant profitability to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. The sharks showed a lot of interest, with multiple bids sent his way until a pair of counters back and forth led to a preliminary agreement with Lori Greiner for an investment in his company.

Advertisement

However, the deal never closed, and for once, the "Shark Tank" entrepreneur actually gave an interview explaining why, though he did claim 18 months later to be unsure if his non-disclosure agreement pertaining to the show had expired yet. Hesitant to give up equity and revenue at a time when, despite a modest post-"Shark Tank" increase in sales, he was unsure if he wanted to grow the company to be much bigger than it already was, Thurmond punted. Since then, LavaBox still seems to be doing well, albeit with clear signs that Thurmond is risk-averse. Let's take a closer look at what happened to LavaBox on "Shark Tank" and beyond.