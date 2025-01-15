What Happened To The Tycoon App From Shark Tank Season 6?

Since the hit investor pitch show "Shark Tank" premiered in 2009, the range of products and services presented to the Sharks have varied from new and innovative to downright scams. One area that has seen a wide range of pitches is real estate startups (an industry that's not afraid to embrace new tech like ChatGPT). While there have been many successes in this area, there have been more than a few failures, like fellow "Shark Tank" pitcher, Toor. Tycoon Real Estate, a crowdfunding platform from former AT&T executive Aaron McDaniel, was not your typical real estate business, though.

Several Sharks, including investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban (who is exiting the show after season 16), quickly called the app a scam with no potential for success. Tycoon's business would allow anyone to invest small amounts of money in real estate with the potential for large returns. In return, Tycoon would take a 1.25% commission on funds raised. McDaniel was seeking $50,000 for a 5% stake in the company. One Shark –- Kevin O'Leary –- did offer the $50,000 for 50% of the company, so while there was some potential, the business didn't end up with funding from the Sharks.