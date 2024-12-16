What Happened To The TOOR Key Lockbox & App From Shark Tank Season 8?

Junior Desinor's swagger was more than enough to bait some of the "Shark Tank" panelists in the prospect of TOOR lock boxes, which — unlike some home security devices that appeared on the show, like Season 10's infamous Haven Door Locks — actually grants users of the app access to a house listed for sale by letting them open and close the key-guarding lockbox remotely. While most of the Sharks agreed the device could be quite useful, questions quickly arose about potential security issues, as well as whether or not Desinor was pitching a product that didn't already exist in some capacity.

Advertisement

It was Chris Sacca who posited that last concern. The billionaire investor was adamant and, at times, downright bullying in his insistence that real estate firms were already using smart lockboxes that opened electronically. Moreover, he believed anyone could easily develop tech that allowed them to mimic TOOR's functionality. Given Sacca's behavior, he was obviously not interested in fronting $500,000 for a 10% stake in TOOR — even if he also admitted to being impressed with Desinor himself.

As the pitch continued, the other Sharks were legit shocked when Desinor admitted he'd not yet sold a single TOOR lockbox despite running a relatively successful Kickstarter campaign. Among various other reasons, both Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner soon opted to pass on TOOR, too. In the end, Kevin O'Leary was impressed enough with Desinor to want to partner with him. He did, however, offer Desinor just $100,000 for the 10% stake, with the additional $400,000 offered instead as a loan at 18% interest, thus leaving the TOOR founder much to consider.

Advertisement