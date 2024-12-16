What Happened To The TOOR Key Lockbox & App From Shark Tank Season 8?
With episodes hitting the airwaves since 2009, it's pretty much impossible to recount every single product that's been pitched to the panel of investors on ABC's "Shark Tank." There are, however, pitches and would-be entrepreneurs that have graced the hit reality series' soundstage that are not easy to forget. Tech and apps — like Season 7's The Fixed App — have been regular fixtures over the years, and in the realm of such tech "Shark Tank" pitches, one could argue that Junior Desinor's Season 8 TOOR presentation remains pretty hard to forget.
That is in no small part because Desinor stepped onto the soundstage exuding a style and confidence rarely seen in "Shark Tank" hopefuls. The Sharks themselves were instantly enamored with the founder and CEO of TOOR, with many — including even outgoing money man Mark Cuban — telling Desinor he ranks among the best salesmen that has ever appeared on the show. Desinor seemed to realize it would ring hollow if he couldn't actually convince a panelist to back his product — a smart lockbox and smartphone app combo designed to allow house hunters to tour listed properties in the absence of a realtor or homeowners. Even as Desinor dialed up the charm and swagger, it was clear that a little more might be required to get one of the Sharks to pony up for his device.
What happened to Toor Key on Shark Tank?
Junior Desinor's swagger was more than enough to bait some of the "Shark Tank" panelists in the prospect of TOOR lock boxes, which — unlike some home security devices that appeared on the show, like Season 10's infamous Haven Door Locks — actually grants users of the app access to a house listed for sale by letting them open and close the key-guarding lockbox remotely. While most of the Sharks agreed the device could be quite useful, questions quickly arose about potential security issues, as well as whether or not Desinor was pitching a product that didn't already exist in some capacity.
It was Chris Sacca who posited that last concern. The billionaire investor was adamant and, at times, downright bullying in his insistence that real estate firms were already using smart lockboxes that opened electronically. Moreover, he believed anyone could easily develop tech that allowed them to mimic TOOR's functionality. Given Sacca's behavior, he was obviously not interested in fronting $500,000 for a 10% stake in TOOR — even if he also admitted to being impressed with Desinor himself.
As the pitch continued, the other Sharks were legit shocked when Desinor admitted he'd not yet sold a single TOOR lockbox despite running a relatively successful Kickstarter campaign. Among various other reasons, both Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner soon opted to pass on TOOR, too. In the end, Kevin O'Leary was impressed enough with Desinor to want to partner with him. He did, however, offer Desinor just $100,000 for the 10% stake, with the additional $400,000 offered instead as a loan at 18% interest, thus leaving the TOOR founder much to consider.
What happened to Toor Key after Shark Tank?
Barbara Corcoran could also see the value in both TOOR lockboxes and Junior Desinor, though she did not tender an independent offer. Instead, she sought to partner with Kevin O'Leary on his deal, adding the stipulation that the TOOR locks should be sold through a major retailer. Intrigued by the team-up between the Sharks, Desinor countered their deal by offering 10% of his company for $250,000 in initial funding, with the additional $250,000 coming as a loan at the previous interest rate. After a brief consultation, O'Leary and Corcoran reset their terms at $200,000 for 10% of TOOR and a $300,000 loan at 18% interest, which Desinor happily agrees to.
As he exited the studio, Desinor admitted, "It was brutal in there," before boasting excitement over the partnership. However, there seems to be some question as to whether the deal Desinor struck with Corcoran and O'Leary ever actually closed. Whether Desinor ever saw the influx of "Shark Tank" cash in TOOR's coffers, it appears things did not go well for the product after the primetime appearance. That's not for a lack of opportunity, though. Desinor ultimately secured a distribution deal for TOOR lockboxes with Touch of Modern sometime after his "Shark Tank" appearance.
At one point, the devices were being sold through Amazon, and Desinor apparently closed a deal to provide lockboxes for a large Canadian real estate firm, too. Though it sounds like TOOR's 800 Kickstarter backers eventually got their devices, it remains unclear how many more of the smart lockboxes were sold or delivered to consumers. Whatever the case, as of this writing, TOOR lockboxes are no longer being sold anywhere online.
What's next for Toor Key?
As of this writing, the only TOOR device we could find for sale is an open-box item listed for $39.99 on eBay. As it stands, it's likely that the lock may not even be functional, as the TOOR app is no longer available for download, which seems to be clear evidence that TOOR is no longer operational as a business. Perhaps more telling than the lack of TOOR items for sale and the absence of social media marketing for TOOR is that Desinor's LinkedIn page, which currently notes he is no longer running the company as of 2019. Given the available information, it's clear that TOOR ceased operations several years ago.
Given Desinor's background in real estate, one might assume he'd return to the property game after TOOR went under. That appears to be the case, as his LinkedIn indicates he's still the man in charge at Level Properties. In 2019, Desinor also opened another business in Dallas, Texas, called City Naturals. According to the shop's Instagram account, City Naturals was an all-natural retail environment that specialized in CBD oils. Desinor reportedly operated the store with his wife, though a Google search for the shop confirms it is now permanently closed. Desinor's LinkedIn page also confirms the shop's closure in 2023.
These days, it looks like Desinor is still charting his own path professionally. According to LinkedIn, apart from his longtime commercial and residential real estate ventures, he also claims ownership of Balloon Therapy, a Dallas-based event planning outfit that has been in business since 2019.