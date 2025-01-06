What Happened To The Tabby Dating App From Shark Tank Season 13?

It can be difficult for single cat lovers to find human love, with a 2016 study finding that 30% of cat owners were single as opposed to 24% of dog owners. However, one trio of determined entrepreneurs aimed to solve this stigma with an innovative and specific dating app: Tabby. The service functions similarly to other dating apps, with the twist being that users' profiles will contain information about both themselves and their feline friends. Along with being able to judge how good a match you might be, the app also features a community section and suggests cat-centric date ideas.

Co-founders Leigh D'Angelo, Sterling Davis, and Nathan Kehn got the chance to pitch their idea on Season 13 Episode 4 of "Shark Tank," where they sought an investment of $300,000 for 20% equity. The trio, alongside a pair of cuddly kittens, were experiencing difficulty with the platform they were previously on and were in active development on a new version of the app while seeking a larger audience. Kevin O'Leary saw potential for the idea and proposed to give them the $300,000 for 30%, which the team eventually accepted.

Tabby acts as a spin-off of the dog-centric dating app, Dig, which both D'Angelo and her sister Casey developed in 2017. The two found success with the app for some time and demand from cat owners began to spring up as a result. D'Angelo, alongside cat-centric social media influencers Davis and Kehn, would receive a $50,000 grant from the Million Dollar Dating Project to develop the app, with it eventually launching in August 2020 on International Cat Day.

