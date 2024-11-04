What Happened To G.O.A.T. Bluetooth Pet Speaker From Shark Tank Season 9?

With more than 340 episodes of ABC's reality hit "Shark Tank" having already made it to the airwaves, it's safe to say the series' regular cast of would-be investors has seen a little bit of everything from the hopeful entrepreneurs who enter the studio every week. While the Sharks have been pitched their share of educational apps, tech gadgets, and home security devices over the years, products designed for pets and pet owners have also been featured on the regular during the series' prime-time tenure.

If you're a regular "Shark Tank" viewer, you might know those products can sometimes be a tough sell, no matter how hard the entrepreneur behind them works their pitch. That was just the case for Michelle Winowich, who actually made her way into the "Shark Tank" sound stage donned in a Snow White costume to pitch her G.O.A.T. Bluetooth pet speaker during a Season 9 episode.

As any "Shark Tank" fan can attest, costumes and props — like those utilized in Season 13's Tenikle tripod pitch — can be quite effective in tempting panelists like Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and outgoing shark Mark Cuban to engage. However, good theater will only get you so far when dollars and cents are on the line, and Winowich quickly learned as much when she was trying to convince one of the sharks to bite on her proposal. Here's what happened to the G.O.A.T. pet speaker after Winowich's "Shark Tank" appearance.

