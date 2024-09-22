What Happened To Tenikle Suction Tripod From Shark Tank Season 13?

Any fan of ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank" can tell you that part of the joy in watching the show is seeing the wild range of pitched products, including everything from innovative learning apps like ReThink from Season 8 to automobile tech like Flated from Season 14. You might also know that it's just as much fun to watch the people touting said products, as there's been no shortage of quirky personalities pitching panelists like Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and outgoing shark Mark Cuban over the years.

While some entrepreneurs rely on a mix of business savvy and boisterous personalities to capture the attention of the sharks, others choose to employ props to bolster the effectiveness of their pitch. Of course, some of the more entertaining pitches use all of those aspects, which was just the case in the Season 13 episode that found Hans Dose in search of a backer for his company Tenikle, which sells his clever, Octopus-inspired phone and gadget tripod.

If you're familiar with the episode, you know Dose hilariously enters the "Shark Tank" studio wearing an eight tentacled Octopus pool floaty and scuba flippers. Apart from the orchestrated silliness, Dose soon proves his octo-inspired suction mount has the potential to be a legit moneymaker for the right investor. But it takes more than a good investment opportunity to close a deal on "Shark Tank," and Dose indeed had to work hard for his. Here's what became of Tenikle after "Shark Tank."

