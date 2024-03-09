What Happened To The GoalSetter App From Shark Tank Season 10?

As the old saying goes, money is what makes the world go round, and when looking at our world today, learning financial literacy early on is essential. No matter where you come from, understanding notions relating to spending, saving, investing, banking, and so on can majorly affect how your life plays out. Fortunately, it's never been easier for parents to instill these crucial concepts into the minds of their kids thanks to the game-changing GoalSetter app.

Kids can start goal-based savings accounts on the app, and parents can contribute through round-up and autosave features. The app also offers a wealth of educational resources relating to financial literacy, including quizzes and games. Parents can even freeze their kids' debit cards on Sunday if they haven't taken their finance quiz for the week.

GoalSetter is the brainchild of entrepreneur Tanya Van Court. The early 2000s saw Van Court lead a successful career in Silicon Valley, where she was given $1 million worth of stock options by her company. Things took a drastic turn in 2001 when the stock market bubble burst, bringing her earnings down to $10,000 in only a matter of hours. The experience made Van Court determined to teach her kids finances early on, successfully passing down the knowledge to her daughter Gabrielle. It became apparent to Van Court that other parents were itching to teach their kids similar tactics. Having had extensive experience creating digital educational programming for the likes of Nick Jr. and Discovery, Van Court put her efforts into creating what would eventually become GoalSetter.