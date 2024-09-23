What Happened To iCPooch From Shark Tank Season 6?

If it was up to many of us, every day would be bring your dog to work day. Having to leave your dog at home alone for hours on end can be rough on both you and your pet, especially for dogs with separation anxiety. Thanks to the ever-growing realm of pet tech, there's a solution that can help keep owners connected with their furry friends, no matter where they are. iCPooch is a device that lets owners face time with their dogs. Users can download the accompanying app on their phone or table and mount it on to the front of the device. From there, you can set it up anywhere that's easy for your pet to access and pop up to video call them at any time. In addition, you can press a button on the app that allows the device to dispense a treat.

The iCPooch came into being when inventor Brooke Martin was only 12. The Washington-based inventor was inspired by her golden retriever Kayla who experienced intense separation anxiety when left alone. Discovering that this was widespread issue among pets, Martin set out to develop iCPooch, pitching it at Startup Weekend Spokane 2012 where she managed to win against nearly 40 adults.

This aided her in further developing the technology and allowed her to build a team that included CEO James Pelland and industrial designer Jeff Bendio. iCPooch received coverage from the likes of CBS, Huffpost, and TechCrunch to name a few, which helped bring attention to its 2014 Kickstarter campaign. The campaign became a success, earning nearly $30,000 on a $20,000 goal.

