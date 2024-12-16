What Happened To The Hater Dating App From Shark Tank Season 9?

ABC's "Shark Tank" has seen a wide range of mobile apps come through the show that are all meant to solve some type of problem. In the ninth episode of Season 9, Wall Street worker turned comedian Brendan Alper shared his solution to modern dating problems: an app that allows its users to bond over things they both don't like, Hater. The app had over 3,000 prompts that range from politics to food that users must swipe either "hate" or "love." Then the app would use its algorithm to match users with other haters with similar views. The app was based on studies that show that people often connect over a mutual dislike of something.

The Sharks were immediately intrigued with the concept and ended up fighting to invest in Hater, which saw over 500,000 downloads when it debuted just before Valentine's Day in 2017. But just like many other popular apps, Hater saw a rapid decline and wasn't able to find a successful way to make a profit. Even with billionaire Mark Cuban's support, Hater couldn't find a way to survive past 2018. Here's what led to Hater's rapid downfall after "Shark Tank."