10 Of The Best eBook Subscription Services In 2025, Ranked By Price

Books aren't cheap, and neither is the amount of space it takes to store your personal collection. A legitimate alternative to buying books is to invest in an eBook subscription service. This gives you access to thousands of titles across multiple genres, and you can read or listen to them from your favorite e-reader or other digital device.

Electronic book subscription services typically charge you a monthly or annual fee. In return, you get varying levels of access to content to fuel your reading habits. Some eBook services give you a limited number of credits to use each month, while others give you unfettered access to their entire catalogue. The best subscription service depends on you, of course. It depends on how much you read per month, your budget, your preferred book format and device, and whether your reading interests line up with what the subscription service offers. Here's a peek at 10 of the best eBook subscription services, ranked by price.