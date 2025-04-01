10 Of The Best eBook Subscription Services In 2025, Ranked By Price
Books aren't cheap, and neither is the amount of space it takes to store your personal collection. A legitimate alternative to buying books is to invest in an eBook subscription service. This gives you access to thousands of titles across multiple genres, and you can read or listen to them from your favorite e-reader or other digital device.
Electronic book subscription services typically charge you a monthly or annual fee. In return, you get varying levels of access to content to fuel your reading habits. Some eBook services give you a limited number of credits to use each month, while others give you unfettered access to their entire catalogue. The best subscription service depends on you, of course. It depends on how much you read per month, your budget, your preferred book format and device, and whether your reading interests line up with what the subscription service offers. Here's a peek at 10 of the best eBook subscription services, ranked by price.
10. Perlego (starting at $22/month)
For students, teachers, and anyone who has a research-heavy career, Perlego is a unique eBook subscription service. It specializes in academic and nonfiction books from various publishers, including textbooks for university-level instruction. For a monthly subscription, users can access over 1 million textbooks, study guides, and similar tools to further their education or career. The library covers a huge range of topics, including architecture, philosophy, economics, and globalization.
Like many eBook subscription services, Perlego gives you more than just access to content. It includes a read-aloud feature that turns content into audio, where you can also adjust the playback speed and learn at your own pace. Each book is also searchable, so you can type in a keyword or phrase to find the information you need. Since their library is all digital, you can take notes, highlight passages, and mark up your readings however you wish, and you can keep all of your notes even if you cancel your membership. A subscription to Perlego costs $22 per month with no ongoing commitments.
9. Blinkist (starting at $17.59/month)
If you love the idea of reading but simply don't have the time for it, Blinkist has found a way to let you have your cake and eat it, too. This eBook subscription service has done the reading for you and created concise summaries of popular nonfiction titles. Each summary, called a blink, delivers the key ideas of the book in a 15-minute read or listen. You'll get the gist of the book without having to skim, search, or read it word for word. It's a great way for busy professionals to take back their time while committing to personal growth.
Blinkist focuses on content for entrepreneurs, professionals, and anyone who is seeking self-improvement or inspiration. The books in their catalog cover a wide range of topics, including marketing and sales, science, business ownership, leadership, society and culture, and more. You can choose how to digest each blink, whether it's reading the summary or listening to it. You can take it anywhere you have an internet connection, whether it's on your morning commute, in your car during lunch, or sitting at your desk at work. Subscriptions start at around $17 per month, with plans ranging from pre-selected books up to an entire library of 7,500+ books and counting.
8. Libro.fm ($14.99/month)
If you've ever hesitated on an eBook subscription service because you prefer to shop local, Libro.fm is worth exploring. This audiobook subscription service carries popular and niche titles, allowing you to take your favorite content with you on the go. Even better, each subscription lets you choose a local bookstore to support, and Libro.fm will give it a portion of each audiobook you purchase.
Libro.fm's lowest paid subscription plan includes one audiobook credit per month. After that, you can get 30% off each additional audiobook purchase, should you decide to buy an additional title à la carte. The Libro.fm app will track your reading and listening progress, save your place, and let you listen from anywhere. In total, the service has more than 500,000 audiobooks to choose from. And if you need to skip a month or take a reading break, your credits will never expire. Libro.fm subscriptions are $14.99 per month.
7. Audible ($14.95/month)
Another audiobook subscription service, Audible is the OG of audiobooks. It has one of the biggest libraries of books on demand, with thousands of new and popular titles across multiple genres. Audible often has exclusive content voiced by celebrities and up-and-coming voice actors, giving customers a service they truly can't get anywhere else.
The Audible app packs a lot of features into an easy-to-use interface. You can set personal reading goals, choose from different playback speeds, set reading timers, pause your story when your time is up, and even listen to your favorite books offline. A regular subscription costs $14.95 monthly, including one audiobook credit. However, the company is also known for offering deals throughout the year, such as free trials or extra credits for Amazon Prime members, in addition to having members-only discounts and sales, so you can build up your digital audio library for less.
6. Epic! ($13.99/month)
A popular choice for schools, Epic is a kid-focused eBook subscription service that makes reading fun. Its library includes thousands of popular and classic kids books, including titles you probably grew up with, along with new bestsellers. Characters like Curious George, Clifford, and the cast of Sesame Street are part of the collection, and there's no limit on how many books subscribers can read. It's one of the best apps for school and learning since it means not having to constantly update your child's personal library as they grow their reading skills.
Kids and parents can search for books by recommended ages or reading levels. The app tracks how much time your child spends reading and the number of books they read, in case you want to set reading goals. For younger children just discovering their love for books, there's a read-to-me feature that lets them enjoy the story even if they can't read all the words themselves. The app will recommend books based on your reader's previous selections and interests to give them an endless supply of content. And if they stumble on a word, they can use the built-in dictionary feature to learn what a word means. Many schools offer Epic! access, but you can purchase your own subscription for $13.99 per month.
5. Bookmate ($12.99/month)
Bookmate has a sizable collection of fiction books, comics, biographies, and audiobooks, and you can access them all on your device. This mobile reading app lets you read thousands of titles in more than 12 different languages. It's made for reading and includes comfort features like lighting adjustments, various font sizes, and font and background color choices so you can customize the reading experience.
If you're not sure what to read or where to start, you can check out others' Bookmate shelves. Anyone can create a bookshelf based on a specific theme and build their reading collection. The app gives you the option to save books to your device so you can read them without an internet connection. A Bookmate subscription will cost you $12.99 per month. You can take it for a free test drive for seven days to see if it's a good option for your needs. Even if you don't subscribe, you can still download the app and get access to more than 50,000 free books, including classic literature and niche works.
4. Everand ($11.99/month)
While many eBook subscription services give you either text-based or audiobooks, Everand gives you the best of both eBooks and audiobooks in one subscription. Here you'll find a combination of bestsellers, new releases, fiction, personal growth, true crime, home and gardening, young adult, study prep, and business books, as well as a selection of podcasts and Everand original content.
Everand uses machine learning to help you discover new favorites. It learns what you like and dislike to curate a library for you. You can also search by title, genre, author, or other criteria to find specific content. There are more than 1.5 million audiobooks and eBooks in the catalog, so you'll never run out of fresh content. A monthly Everand subscription starts at $11.99 per month, which gives you access to one premium title, or $16.99 for three premium titles. Unlike many eBook subscription services, this one will also give you a full 30-day free trial.
3. Kindle Unlimited (from $11.99/month)
One of the most popular eBook subscription services, Amazon's Kindle Unlimited membership gives you access to unlimited reading for a flat monthly fee. With over four million titles to choose from, there's plenty of content for every interest. It works kind of like a library in that you can check out up to 20 books at a time. When you're done, return the book and grab another. Unlike libraries, there are no due dates or fines to worry about, so hold onto your favorites as long as you need. And despite the rise of KDP alternatives for self-published authors, Kindle remains a hotbed for new and upcoming authors, so you're likely to find plenty of content you won't find with other eBook subscription services.
One of Kindle Unlimited's unique features is its access to magazines and newspapers. Multiple magazine and media subscriptions are included in the membership at no additional cost, like "USA Today," "People Magazine," "Men's Health," and "Reader's Digest". You can also access thousands of audiobooks and comic books, all of which are included in the same membership. Even better, you don't need a Kindle device to use your Kindle Unlimited membership. You can download the free Kindle app to your Android, iPhone, or similar device and start reading as soon as your subscription is active. A Kindle Unlimited subscription costs $11.99 per month, and you can cancel at any time.
2. 24 Symbols (from $8.99/month)
The 24 Symbols service gives readers access to more than half a million books. Like other eBook services, you can search for specific titles or browse by genre, such as romance, historical fiction, biography, true crime, business, and more. If you're looking for the most recent bestsellers or current authors, this might not be the service for you (although you're likely to find companion material to popular authors and books, such as conversation starters or summaries). But if you're into niche genres or want to discover authors and titles you might not come across anywhere else, this service is your El Dorado. The app works across multiple devices, including iOS, Android, and Kindle.
Pricewise, 24 Symbols is one of the less expensive eBook subscription services. You can get access to its entire library for $8.99 per month. It's completely ad-free and even lets you download books to your device so you can read without an internet connection. You can cancel at any time, and if you're not ready for a paid plan, they have a decent selection of free eBooks that you can read anytime.
1. Kobo Plus (from $7.99/month)
Kobo doesn't just dabble in traditional and color e-readers. It also helps you fill your devices with new reads for a highly affordable price. Kobo offers an entire eBook and audiobook store to accompany its e-readers, but you can access most of these titles for free if you sign up for Kobo Plus. Their selection for the subscription services covers just about any genre you can think of, including fiction, literature, romance, young adult, mystery, fantasy, comics, graphic novels, children's books, and more.
You don't need a Kobo e-reader to enjoy Kobo Plus. If you prefer, you can download the app to your mobile device and read books wherever you travel. There are more than 1.5 million eBooks and 150,000 audiobooks to choose from, with more titles being added all the time. Even better, you can test-drive its Read, Listen, or Read and Listen services for a full 30 days before you commit. Choose your preferred format (audiobook or eBook) for $7.99 per month, or combine the two for $9.99 per month.
How We Chose the Best eBook Subscription Services in 2025
Books aren't cheap, and going into a bookstore with tens of thousands of options can be overwhelming. Electronic book subscription services solve both of these challenges, offering full catalogs at wallet-friendly prices. You're not confronted with tons of options at once and can filter your selections by genre, price, author, and other criteria. We chose these eBook subscription services based on the variety of content they provide as well as their affordability. Catering to a wide range of interests and needs (e.g., business content, academic work, general leisure reading) was a top priority for this list. It was also important to choose services that don't lock you into long-term agreements, which can get pricey.
Last but not least, we recognize there were a few audiobook services in the mix. That was intentional. The beauty of eBooks is to be able to engage with content on the go, with no physical shelf space required. Audiobooks check this box too, and since they come in an electronic format (the "e" in eBooks), these services deserve some recognition.