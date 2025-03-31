Hisense TV Not Connecting To Your Wi-Fi? Try These Possible Fixes

If you're still having trouble getting your Hisense TV to connect to your Wi-Fi after going through the troubleshooting steps above, you may want to take a closer look at your router settings. If your router's settings are even slightly off, you'll experience problems when trying to connect your TV to your home's Wi-Fi. One router setting you should check is MAC address filtering. If MAC address filtering is enabled, it'll restrict network access to specific devices.

This becomes problematic if your Hisense TV isn't one of the devices you've given permission to connect to your Wi-Fi network. When this happens, your TV will connect to the router, but it won't connect to the internet, so you'll have no Wi-Fi. You can fix this problem by logging into your router and turning MAC filtering off or adding your Hisense TV's MAC address to the allow list.

Most of us don't spend a lot of time thinking about whether we should use 2.4 GHZ or 5 GHZ Wi-Fi, but it's worth checking if you own an older Hisense TV. That's because the Wi-Fi problems you're dealing with may be because the TV can't connect to 5GHz Wi-Fi. To resolve this issue, you'll need to check to see if your router is only broadcasting a 5GHz signal. You can do this by logging in to your router's landing page, which can usually be found at 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1; from there, check to see if your router's 2.4GHz band is active and whether your TV is attempting to connect to the 5GHz channel. If your TV is connecting to the 5GHz channel, go into its Network Status page and set the TV to only connect to 2.4GHz.

