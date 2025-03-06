Common Problems With Hisense TVs (And How To Fix Them)

When it comes to popular budget TV brands, one name you'll surely hear is Hisense. It offers some of the best value-for-money TVs on the market. However, that doesn't mean your experience will always be flawless. That is to say, your Hisense TV can occasionally malfunction and stop working as expected.

These issues can range from minor problems, like apps not loading or the remote not responding, to more serious ones, like your Hisense TV not turning on or showing a black screen. The good news is that it's possible to fix most of these issues yourself without going through the trouble of contacting Hisense support or arranging a repair.

In this guide, we'll talk about some of the common Hisense TV problems and also show you how to fix them. For this guide, we've included steps for Hisense TVs running VIDAA and Google TV. If your Hisense TV is powered by Roku, you can refer to our guide on fixing common Roku TV problems.