Nissan's 2025 Pro-4X Armada & Frontier Make Sense Where It Matters Most

The powertrain here is a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 with 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet all offer two turbocharged engine options– you can even get a hybrid in the Taco. The Frontier can hold its own in the horsepower number, but the competition goes bigger on torque, especially in the uprated motors.

Still, the Pro-4X can drag 6,680 pounds behind it and haul 1,220 pounds in the bed and can do all the work stuff you'd need a mid-size truck to do. Now, if you want fancy cameras and back-up assist you'll need to look elsewhere, but for those who have experience, the Frontier fits the bill.

Once I get on the Rolls OHV trail I'm pleased to learn that the Bilstein shocks are tuned well enough to eliminate most of the washboard chatter left on the trail by the proliferation of side-by-sides. Often these can feel bone-jarring, but the Frontier soaks them up, even without airing down the Hankook Dynapro AT2 tires.

We twist through washes, clamber over rocks and power up and down hills on our way to lunch, and the Frontier takes it all in stride. There is about 9.5 inches of ground clearance here and, with a breakover angle of just 19 degrees, I scrape bottom a few times, but that's what the skid plates are for. The truck does a good job in four-wheel drive high and traction control, but steeper climbs require low gear and the rear locker. I like that the truck easily shifts from four-wheel drive high to low and back again, unlike the Tacoma that often requires me to rock the truck back and forth before the transfer case will switch.

On downhill slopes the Frontier's descent control means I don't have to ride the brakes and the system is quiet and confidence-inspiring. It's the only off-road driving help you'll get here, really. There are no drive modes: just pure, honest truck.