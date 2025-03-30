Scat Pack 0-60: How Quick Are The Dodge Muscle Cars?

There are all sorts of performance packages and optional upgrades available for cars these days, but few are as well-known and iconic as the Scat Pack. Available on a number of different Dodge vehicles over the years, the Scat Pack designation generally signals some extra performance, and in the case of Dodge's newest all-electric Charger, that's definitely the case.

Advertisement

Replacing the old gas-powered Charger, the current 2025 model is all new and powered by 100.5 kWh battery. Muscle car fans and Dodge enthusiasts alike might share a bit of skepticism of the new cars, but as our First Drive of the electric Charger proved, they're still fast — no matter what you think of the switch to electric power.

According to Dodge, the base R/T version of the Charger can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds and the Scat Pack can do it in 3.3 seconds — quick times when you consider that they both weigh nearly 6,000 pounds. But as it turns out, those estimates are dead-on accurate, at least when it comes to the Scat Pack. When Car and Driver tested the Daytona Scat Pack, it went from 0-60 mph just as quickly as Dodge said it would – 3.3 seconds. That sort of time puts it well ahead of most pedestrian EVs and in contention with some of the quickest cars on the road today.

Advertisement