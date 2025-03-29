4 Forgotten Pontiac Station Wagons You Might Not Know Existed

Pontiac's Catalina and Bonneville lines spanned decades, and the Star Chief series lasted from 1954 though 1966. Along with these long-lasting models came the Executive, and with it the Executive Safari wagon. Though it lasted only four model years, the Executive was very much a typical Pontiac of its era. It started out in 1967 as the Star Chief Executive and brought Catalina-level options to the larger Bonneville platform. At the same time, certain restrictions were placed on the station wagons. As a result, while the 428 cubic inch engine was available for the Executive Safari, the high-output version was not.

The horsepower missing from the 428 HO was not what kept these station wagons off the strip. Pontiac began to phase out full-sized cars on the track as the 1960s progressed. The difference came down to performance cars getting smaller and lighter, while the luxury cars got heavier. For example, the heaviest Pontiac Bonneville station wagon in 1960 had a curb weight of 4,544 lbs compared to the Catalina Sport Sedan at 4,019 lbs with the same engine, and a 2-row 1969 Executive Safari weighed in at 4,658 lbs vs. the base GTO's 3,672 lbs.