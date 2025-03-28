Are Submarines Faster Than Ships? How Their Top Speed Compares

Submarines are among the most specialized vessels in a country's navy, thanks to their inherent characteristics which favor stealth, surveillance, and ambushes. Submarine warfare has been a staple of naval operations since well before World War II, with the perpetual arms-race between submarines and anti-submarine warfare countermeasures taking center-stage during the Cold War. There are several means by which a submarine stays alive in a confrontation with the enemy, though historically, mobility's never truly been one of them. In fact, the fastest ever submarine to make it beyond the prototype stage, the Soviet Union's Alfa-class, boasts an underwater cruise speed of about 42-43 knots – almost as fast as some of the fastest larger naval vessels. This speed easily exceeds that of the Nimitz-class carriers, which operate at over 30 knots – though these typically operate as part of a larger carrier battle group. Such a battle group's speed, therefore, is limited to the maximum cruise speed of its slowest craft.

All that is to say that, historically, U-boats and submarines of similar vintage used to be quite slow. But modern submarines, despite the added friction of being surrounded by water, are actually quite fast, matching or even exceeding many large surface ships. Take a U.S. Navy's Seawolf-class, for example, which has a maximum speed of 35 knots. Vessels like these and the Alfa-class belong to a subdivision called fast-attack submarines, which specialize in covert and shock operations such as insertion of special-operations troops, covert surveillance of enemy battle groups, and ambush warfare. Speed, however, isn't a submarine's primary means of defense. Rather it's a submarine's stealth which distinguishes and protects it, and so while submarines can be fast, they typically aren't actually piloted at those speeds in combat conditions, and here's why.

