Makita 47-Piece Ratchet Set: How Much Does It Cost And Where Can You Buy It?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The 47-piece ratchet and bit set is one of those Makita tools no handyman should be without. Fortunately, the Makita tool set is available about anywhere that Makita tools are sold, including The Home Depot, a common big box store chain (but you can't find Makita tools at Lowe's), and smaller retailers like Tractor Supply and Ace Hardware in some locations. However, you can't buy Makita tools at Menards, another popular retail store chain located across the midwest part of the United States.
The Home Depot sells the Makita 47-piece set for $23.66, a price matched on Amazon (although the list price is higher), placing it firmly in the group of Makita tools priced under $50 that are actually worth buying, according to user reviews. Notably, out of the 22 user reviews listed on The Home Depot product page, the 47-piece ratchet and bit set garners a 4.8-star rating. While the majority of reviewers rated the toolset at five stars, only one reviewer rated it lower than four stars, giving it a 2-star rating with complaints about the quality of the ratcheting mechanism. The ratchet mechanism is even mentioned negatively in some of the more favorable reviews, but overall those who responded would recommend its purchase to others.
What's included in the Makita 47-piece ratchet and bit set?
The Makita 47-piece ratchet and bit set comes in a reclosable carrying case that measures 10.25 by 5.25 inches and stands approximately 2.25 inches tall, and weighs about 1.6 pounds in total. At the heart of the Makita tool set is the ratcheting screwdriver that accepts ¼-inch hex quick change, one-inch insert bits.
The carrying case houses a variety of quick change tools for use in the ratcheting screwdriver. These accessories fit snugly in the case to keep them organized and prevent spilling. In addition, to use with the ratcheting screwdriver, the kit includes a ¼-inch hex quick change bit holder that allows the use of the bits present within the kit with most power impact drivers.
The 47-piece kit contains bits with Phillips, Torx, slotted, hex, square drives as well as several six-point sockets. In all, there are 11 Phillips bits with sizes ranging from PH0 to PH3 and four slotted bits sized SL6-8 to SL10-12. The kit also includes eight Torx bits with sizes from T10 to T40, three hex bits sized 1/8, 3/16, and 1/4 inches, and 12 square bits ranging from SQ1 to SQ3. Finally, the set's seven six-point sockets range in size from 3/16 to 7/16 inches.
Ultimately, the Makita 47-piece ratchet set provides a variety of tools commonly required around the house in one convenient package. That, along with its modest price makes it a worthy addition to the list of must-have Makita tools for homeowners.