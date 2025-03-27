Makita 47-Piece Ratchet Set: How Much Does It Cost And Where Can You Buy It?

The Makita 47-piece ratchet and bit set comes in a reclosable carrying case that measures 10.25 by 5.25 inches and stands approximately 2.25 inches tall, and weighs about 1.6 pounds in total. At the heart of the Makita tool set is the ratcheting screwdriver that accepts ¼-inch hex quick change, one-inch insert bits.

The carrying case houses a variety of quick change tools for use in the ratcheting screwdriver. These accessories fit snugly in the case to keep them organized and prevent spilling. In addition, to use with the ratcheting screwdriver, the kit includes a ¼-inch hex quick change bit holder that allows the use of the bits present within the kit with most power impact drivers.

The 47-piece kit contains bits with Phillips, Torx, slotted, hex, square drives as well as several six-point sockets. In all, there are 11 Phillips bits with sizes ranging from PH0 to PH3 and four slotted bits sized SL6-8 to SL10-12. The kit also includes eight Torx bits with sizes from T10 to T40, three hex bits sized 1/8, 3/16, and 1/4 inches, and 12 square bits ranging from SQ1 to SQ3. Finally, the set's seven six-point sockets range in size from 3/16 to 7/16 inches.

Ultimately, the Makita 47-piece ratchet set provides a variety of tools commonly required around the house in one convenient package. That, along with its modest price makes it a worthy addition to the list of must-have Makita tools for homeowners.