12 Cheap DeWalt Finds Under $10 You Probably Didn't Know Existed
DeWalt has been a powerhouse for nearly a century, delivering durable products that can easily work on a professional job site or complete a DIY project at home. Whether cutting through lumber, driving fasteners, or marking layouts, the newest DeWalt tools can handle the most demanding tasks easily and efficiently. It's no surprise that carpenters, contractors, mechanics, and average home improvement enthusiasts want DeWalt in their lineup.
The company sets itself apart from stiff competition like Milwaukee Tools and Ryobi because it continuously innovates. Whether with brushless motors that extend tool life, or ergonomic grips that reduce fatigue for users, DeWalt tries to give users quality products — something that's "guaranteed tough," as the slogan goes. That toughness is reflected through impact-resistant casings, heavy-duty materials, and cutting-edge technology to maximize performance. These features appeal to professionals and the average user, who value quality, reliability, and longevity, and DeWalt delivers on all accounts.
However, top-tier quality and innovation don't have to be expensive. DeWalt tools aren't strictly high-end, and there are plenty of affordable, high-functioning tools and accessories that do everything that's asked of them and more. Some are even less than the $10 bill in your wallet and are relatively looked over. That's why we've rounded up the 12 cheap DeWalt finds under $10 you probably didn't know existed. They're budget-friendly and essential items you need in your toolkit.
6-inch TPI Taper Back Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade
Leading off our list is the DeWalt 6-inch 6 TPI Taper Back Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade. It's perfect for those who frequently use their reciprocating saw for demolition, remodeling, or even just basic home repair projects. It provides aggressive cutting performance and makes quick work of wood, nail-embedded materials, or plastic. That's because the blade is exceptionally durable, built with a reinforced tooth geometry at an angle of six degrees, and is glossed with an anti-stick coating to decrease friction and make cuts smoother.
The five-pack costs just $8.45 and offers excellent value. Given that there are multiple blades, each can be used for a variety of applications. Customers who bought the DeWalt 6-inch 6 TPI Taper Back Bi-Metal Reciprocating Saw Blade have praised its balance between sharpness and longevity in reviews. Some noted that the blade even resists breaking in the most difficult conditions. Alternatives like Milwaukee's Wrecker Reciprocating Saw Blade or Bosch's Progressor Blades might provide a similar benefit at around the same price if you're not feeling brand loyal. Either way, whether you're a professional contractor or a casual user, DeWalt's blades are a game-changer and easy on the wallet.
Maxfit 2-inch TX 25 Driving Bit (two-piece)
If you don't want to break the bank but still want to drive fasteners effectively, the DeWalt Maxfit 2-inch TX 25 Driving Bit is another must-have. Whether you're a DIYer or a pro, it's manufactured with S2-modified steel for performance that will last years and is designed for impact drivers and drill drivers. The Torx 25-bit also ensures good grip and torque transfer, reducing cam-out and enhancing overall precision. The Maxfit design is additionally crucial, as it aligns perfectly with fasteners with the precision-machined tips, making any screw-driving task straightforward and considerably less frustrating. There's also a 10X magnetic screw lock to reduce any drops and wobbling.
The DeWalt Maxfit 2-inch TX 25 Driving Bit is offered in a 2-piece set at Home Depot for only $4.27. That's a great price, making for an affordable way to keep high-quality bits on hand for projects ranging from cabinet installation to decking and even furniture assembly. Don't just take our word for it. In reviews, customers have consistently praised the Maxfit bits for precision, durability, and reduced wear compared to others like the Milwaukee Shockwave Torx Bits or Makita ImpactX Torx Bits. Both still offer excellent performance, but DeWalt may have them beat in overall value for the price.
9-millimeter Metal Body Snap Knife
This list wouldn't be complete without a utility knife — they're a workshop staple. The DeWalt 9-millimeter Metal Body Snap-Off Knife is a top-notch option. It features a narrow body design for precision and maneuverability when cutting, and the ribbed handle ensures a comfortable and secure grip. The blade itself is also rust-resistant, automatically locks in place, and snaps off with ease to ensure there's always a sharp edge at the ready. In total, there are 13 cutting points included.
For under $10, the DeWalt Snap-Off Knife is an absolute steal. No matter if you're cutting cardboard, drywall, vinyl, or a variety of other materials, it'll hold up. Customers have complimented the secure grip of the knife, along with the smooth blade slide and overall durability. Not to mention, the blade retention system with a metal endcap is a massive safety feature that prevents slips, and several users have noted appreciation for that aspect. Some comparable alternatives for this DeWalt product might be the Stanley FatMax 9-millimeter Utility Knife or the OLFA 9-millimeter Snap-Off knife.
9-foot ½ inch Tape Measure with Magnetic Back
A tape measure is also a must-have, and the DeWalt 9-foot, ½-inch Tape Measure with Magnetic Back delivers portability and functionality. This is mostly thanks to its compact size and the magnetic backing itself, which allows for hand-free measuring on metal surfaces and easy storage by sticking it to the side of metal toolboxes. DeWalt says the tape measure works best for measuring drywall and plywood sheets and is particularly ideal for carpenters, plumbers, or casual users doing finish work. It can fit in your pocket but is still long enough to measure standard building materials. It's also built with a hi-impact rubber/ABS housing that's more resistant and sturdier for all conditions and has a smooth retraction mechanism, so don't worry about snapping your fingers.
DeWalt's Tape Measure is only $8.97 on Home Depot's website. That's a pretty sweet deal considering the top-tier design. Customers have specifically liked the magnet and the blade lock feature, which ensures measurements are precise. The impact-resistant shell also got some compliments for damage protection. The Stanley PowerLock Tape Measure and Komelon Pocket Tape Measure might offer some similar pros, but the DeWalt is the real winner with its offering.
7¼ inch 24-Tooth Circular Saw Blade
A quality circular saw blade can make all the difference for a project, and the DeWalt 7¼-inch 24-Tooth Circular Saw Blade is a budget-friendly option that offers serious cutting efficiency. DeWalt actually has a patent-pending ToughTrack tooth design on the blade, which the company says will offer more accurate tracking and straighter cuts. There are also patented body slots for less vibration and a ToughCoat anti-stick coating for reduced friction. The teeth are made from high-density tungsten carbide, making them strong and water-resistant.
Overall, the thin kerf blade is designed for smooth, fast cuts with minimal material loss, making it ideal for framing, decking, and general woodworking. Hardwood and softwood can be cut through easily thanks to the tungsten carbide teeth as well. With a price of $9.97 for the DeWalt circular saw blade, customers say they get clean cuts, very infrequent splintering, and performance that lasts a long time. The heat-resistant coating alone is enough to create really smooth operation, whether it's a corded or cordless circular saw being used. With the patent-pending design, the DeWalt option here is arguably better than comparable options like the Diablo 7¼-inch 24-Tooth Circular Saw Blade or the Freud D0724X Diablo Framing Blade.
Atomic Folding Utility Knife
Yes, there are two utility knives on this list — but the DeWalt Atomic Folding Utility Knife offers some slightly different benefits that might appeal to contractors or DIYers more than the aforementioned 9-millimeter Metal Body Snap-Off Knife. The Atomic Folding Utility Knife opens quickly with the one-handed push-and-flip opening slide. It's also 30% more compact than other similar products and has a secure blade lock to prevent blade access that's unintentional. Additionally, switching out blades is simple. There's a slide-and-click replacement system specifically for that. As far as usability goes, the ergonomic handle is comfortable and manageable to move around with, and an attached belt clip makes it easy for you to hook it on and get to work.
Hard to beat a $9.97 price point at Home Depot for the DeWalt Atomic Folding Utility Knife given that it's so adaptable and easy to use. Top praises from customers include the belt clip, sturdy design, and the highlighted smooth folding action. Others also liked how the locking mechanism works to avoid injury or accidents. Good alternatives to this could be the Milwaukee Fastback Folding Utility Knife or the Stanley FatMax Retractable Utility Knife. While you might find the same performance as the others, if you're looking to save money, the DeWalt Atomic Folding Utility Knife is best.
16-Ounce Biodegradable Bar and Chain Oil
Keeping your chainsaw running smoothly requires the right lubrication, and that's exactly why the DeWalt 16-ounce Biodegradable Bar and Chain Oil is on our list. It's an eco-friendly solution at a surprisingly affordable price point. Not only is it non-toxic and ultra-clean, but it also works in any season and is compatible with both gas and battery-operated chainsaws. According to DeWalt's tests, its Biodegradable Bar and Chain Oil will also cause around 30% lower wear and offer about 60% higher strength for even the toughest wood-cutting in comparison to other brands. After around 6,000 cuts, DeWalt's oil showed lower bar and motor temperatures in comparison to petroleum-based oils as well.
Just barely under $10 to make our list at $9.99 through Home Depot — it's a great deal. Not only would you be reducing your carbon footprint, but the oil really does keep your chainsaw in peak condition. Customers have said the DeWalt oil has a smooth application, lasts a long time, and leads to less gunk buildup compared to other oils. Some other environmentally friendly options include the STIHL BioPlus Bar and Chain Oil and the Oregon Bar and Chain Oil. The DeWalt is probably still the best bang for your buck.
Oscillating Sanding Pad
The DeWalt Oscillating Sanding Pad is another must-have under $10 for anyone tackling a detailed sanding job. If you already have DeWalt tools on hand, that's even better. It works seamlessly with DeWalt's oscillating multi-tools, making it easy to smooth out rough surfaces in tight spaces where standard sanders don't perform as well. It also has a durable, flexible material that ensures longevity, and the hook-and-loop attachment allows for quick sandpaper changes without slowing you down. Refinishing furniture, smoothing wood trim, or prepping intricate surfaces is better with it, as it delivers precision and efficiency without the hassle.
The sanding pad will also hold up against a variety of materials, including wood, drywall, and metal. DeWalt even crafted it with a sturdy backing to keep the sandpaper securely in place, reducing any slippage. You can be confident that there'll be even sanding. Plus, its smaller shape helps with corners and edges.
While sometimes running around $15 at other retailers, Home Depot offers the DeWalt Oscillating Sanding Pad for about $10. Customers praise its ease of use and strong grip. Some alternatives like the Dremel Multi-Max Sanding Pad or Bosch's Oscillating Tool Sanding Pad are decent, but DeWalt's version stands out for its reliability and seamless attachment system.
Atomic Chalk Reel with Blue Chalk
If you're desperate for crisp, straight layout lines, the DeWalt Atomic Chalk Reel with Blue Chalk is the one. It features a durable die-cast aluminum body, a 3:1 gear ratio for quick rewinding, and a secure locking mechanism to prevent accidental line mishaps. There's also an over-mold ergonomic grip that's slip and drop-resistant. It extends to 30 feet in length and with the stark blue coloring, it's ideal for those who are completing framing, concrete work, or exterior projects. They'll find that the reel keeps up with even the most demanding job sites.
The DeWalt Atomic Chalk Reel with Blue Chalk also comes with a quarter-turn cap and a handle that folds flush for relatively easy storage. Thanks to the design, the chalk reel is also weather-resistant and the line itself is abrasion-resistant, meaning it holds the chalk well with fewer chances of you having to retrace your steps and reapply. For $9.97 at Home Depot, it's just another solid DeWalt option that doesn't require much financial pain. Customers have appreciated its fast rewind speed, metal construction, and overall ease of use. Some particularly praised the chalk retention, as it made for stark lines.
For those exploring other options, the Irwin Strait-Line 1932874 Chalk Reel offers a similarly smooth 3:1 gear ratio with a robust string, while the Tajima Chalk-Rite Dura CR301JF stands out with an ultra-fine braided line. Deciding between the three will ultimately come down to budgets and personal preferences.
Plastic Bins (two-Pack)
While they can sometimes be overlooked, organization on the job site or in the garage can easily be upgraded with the reliable plastic bins, and DeWalt's got the best ones for cheap. They're made with tough, durable plastic and are designed to fit seamlessly into DeWalt's ToughSystem and TSTAK storage solutions. They actually mount directly on any DeWalt metal rails. Even if you the other equipment, the bins still work just as well on their own for keeping screws, nails, bolts, and small parts in check. Stackable and highly versatile, the DeWalt bins have a large front opening and metal clips and can hold weights of up to 10 pounds each. Having them would definitely help maximize workspace efficiency.
The best part is that the two-pack available at your local Home Depot or online is just $9.99, making our list of DeWalt's best items under $10. Customers who already bought the bins have loved their sturdy build, ease of access, and ability to hold a surprising amount of hardware without flexing or cracking. The bright yellow color also makes contents easy to spot at a glance, a small but appreciated design choice for busy work environments.
Alternatives like the Akro-Mils 30230 Plastic Storage Bins offer a similar heavy-duty feel with additional color options, while the Stanley SortMaster Junior Organizer provides a modular compartment system for those needing a more portable solution.
1/32-inch Bi-Material Nail Set
The DeWalt 1/32-inch Bi-Material Nail Set is also a must-have for carpentry and detail work. It's designed to sink nails below the surface without damaging any surrounding materials. Casual users or pros who need to set finishing nails, brads, or make small tacks in woodworking and trim projects will want the Bi-Material Nail set. Not to mention, the grip is specifically designed for shock absorption and is flared to help protect your hand against any stray blows. There's even a solid steel core to help with energy transfer and each tip is color-coded to help identify sizes. DeWalt also includes a lifetime warranty on the item.
Through Home Depot, the Bi-Material Nail Set is just $5.97. Customers who already bought it have praised the ergonomic handle and slip-resistant grip along with a solid weight distribution, making it easy to use even in tight spaces. For alternatives, the Stanley 58-930 Nail Set has a classic steel design with a knurled grip for better control, while the Mayhew Pro 25078 Nail Set is known for its long-lasting carbide tip and extra durability. We'd still recommend the DeWalt 1/32-Inch Bi-Material Nail Set, however.
4-inch 330-pound Bar Clamp With 2-inch Throat Depth
Whether you're gluing, assembling, or holding materials in place, the DeWalt 4-Inch Bar Clamp brings serious strength in a compact size. It has a max clamping force of a whopping 330 pounds with a two-inch throat depth and a four-inch clamp length. It also includes a passive lock and ergonomic handle and grip. The reinforced nylon body keeps things lightweight without compromising durability as well, and the trigger mechanism allows for smooth, single-handed operation. It's versatile for woodworking, metalworking, and general repairs.
Users who bought it for $6.97 at Home Depot have highlighted its strong grip, easy adjustability, and quick-release mechanism, making it a go-to tool to have in your arsenal. Some specifically mentioned the non-marring pads that help protect delicate materials from damage, meaning the DeWalt bar clamp can be ideal for furniture projects and detailed work. The Irwin Quick-Grip 4-inch Bar Clamp offers a similar one-handed release system and the Bessey GSCC2.504 Clutch Clamp provides a steel alternative for tougher applications. The DeWalt remains the most affordable and user-friendly option.
Methodology
To curate this list, we looked at manufacturer details, customer reviews, and first-hand experience wherever possible. Each item you see was selected based on its price point under $10, along with considerations for durability, versatility, and overall value for money, ensuring budget-friendly DeWalt options that offer top-of-the-line performance.
Each selected DeWalt tool or accessory seen here could serve a practical purpose in various tasks, from construction and woodworking to home improvement and DIY projects. Those products that received particularly high praise from customers for longevity, ease of use, and innovative design were given preference. Additionally, the comparison of offerings from competing brands helped us determine how DeWalt's products stacked up. As a side effect, it also gives you more options to consider outside of the DeWalt name if you're in the market.
The compiled result shows a diverse and well-rounded range of affordable DeWalt items, including saw blades, utility knives, measuring tools, accessories, and more.