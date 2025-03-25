10 Useful Gadgets Every Business Traveler Will Want
If you're a business traveler, you may well have found yourself frantically searching for a power outlet at an airport or struggling to join a video call thanks to a hotel's questionable Wi-Fi supply. Thankfully, those days are becoming a distant memory for today's professionals who have a multitude of devices and gadgets at their disposal to ensure a chaotic business trip becomes a smooth experience. These gadgets are there to help with the unique challenges faced by on-the-road professionals. Regular travelers don't worry about securing data on public Wi-Fi, delivering polished presentations in unfamiliar settings, or staying connected across time zones.
In some situations, the difference between sealing a deal or missing an opportunity can come down to having the right tools at hand. From noise-canceling headphones to create quiet workspaces to multi-device chargers that keep your essentials powered, today's travel accessories help solve real-world problems that mobile professionals encounter daily. Let's take a look at just some of the most useful gadgets you'll want to consider as a business traveler.
Kensington MagPro Magnetic for laptop privacy
Business travelers frequently work on their laptops in public spaces, leaving them open to prying eyes and curious bystanders. If you're working with confidential information, this can be unsettling. A privacy screen can go a long way to making you feel more secure and confident dealing with sensitive work when on the go. A model like the Kensington MagPro Magnetic, for instance, limits visibility to ±30 degrees, ensuring your discretion in crowded airports, bustling cafes, and busy co-working spaces.
It also addresses the needs of mobile professionals by balancing privacy with usability and protection. Its magnetic attachment makes it particularly travel-friendly, allowing for quick installation and removal without finicky adhesives. This allows travelers to easily switch between privacy and full-screen visibility with ease. Repositioning is smooth, leaves sticky residue, and remains effective with repeated use.
Traveling professionals spending extended hours looking at screens will also appreciate the matte finish option. It reduces eye fatigue by filtering blue light by up to 22%, which is something to consider during long journeys or back-to-back meetings. This finish also plays a role in reducing glare from overhead lights and minimizing fingerprints. Switch to the glossy side, and you have clearer visibility with sharper contrast and more vibrant colors. Whichever side you use, the Kensington MagPro privacy screen also acts as a physical barrier against dust and scratches.
Anker Power Bank for staying charged
Whether on a long flight or attending an all-day conference, business travelers need reliable, convenient charging. An outlet isn't always available, and with all those devices, it's essential to have a high-capacity power bank to keep them charged. The Anker power bank has a 20,000 mAh capacity and 87W fast charging. It handles laptops, phones, and tablets while maintaining a manageable size for travel. It may be a little bulkier than low-capacity alternatives, but this is the trade-off for greater capacity and fast charging. The added weight in a briefcase isn't considerable. It's also worth noting that the 20,000 mAh capacity complies with FAA regulations for carry-on luggage, so you will have no issues at airport security.
It keeps multiple devices charged throughout the day, delivering up to four full charges for an iPhone 16 or around three charges for a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. For larger devices, a 30-minute charge will top up a MacBook Air to 52% or a Steam Deck to 24%. The power bank includes three charging ports: a USB-C port supporting up to 65W fast charging for a single device, a USB-A output for low-power devices, and a built-in USB-C cable for both input and output. When multiple devices are plugged in, power is distributed across all ports, for a total output of 87W. There's also a handy little digital display that shows your remaining battery life to help you keep on top of your charging.
The NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Pro for reliable connectivity
Staying connected can be a pain when traveling, especially on business trips to places with questionable network coverage. Additionally, using public Wi-Fi in hotels, airports, and cafes can expose sensitive data to hacking and other security threats. While travelers often rely on hotspot sources such as smartphones, this can drain batteries more quickly and throttle data speeds under heavy use. The NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Pro is a high-performance mobile router designed to deliver fast and secure internet for professional and personal use.
For on-the-road business travelers, SlashGear lists it as an excellent gadget to make laptop use in a car more comfortable. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, which is faster, has a better range, and reduces congestion in high-traffic areas, such as airports and conference centers. This enables high-speed connections with minimal interference, perfect for video conferencing and large file transfers. Wired options include 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and USB-C ports, with performance maintained across multiple devices. It automatically switches between 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet when one source becomes unavailable or degrades.
It runs on battery alone for up to 13 hours, although dual-band mode and high-performance settings will drain it more quickly. For extended use, plug it into a wall outlet via the AC adapter. This also doubles the Wi-Fi coverage to 2,000 square feet. The Nighthawk M6 Pro is unlocked and works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, as well as international networks in over 125 countries. It's compact and travel-friendly, but for U.S. business travelers who don't need Wi-Fi 6E or multi-network support, the non-Pro version may be a better choice.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 for blocking out noise
Keeping focused during an important call and ensuring your voice is heard on the other end is crucial for business travelers. A good pair of noise-canceling earbuds helps with that. With a top-tier pair like the Sony WF-1000XM5, the outstanding active noise cancellation (ANC) and AI-driven noise reduction algorithms in the microphones ensure you can hear every word and your voice comes through loud and clear during calls. The ANC also helps you sleep on long flights by blocking out cabin chitchat and the hum of the airplane's engines, and you can use them to enjoy music or movies from your device without disruptions.
In our 2023 review, SlashGear confirmed that these headphones excel in noisy environments. Whether passing the time during a busy layover, taking a call in a crowded area, or just enjoying some tunes, these ANC earbuds work. If you don't need the full ANC or want to save battery, the earbud tips come in four sizes and offer a secure seal for good passive noise isolation.
The battery life won't let you down either. With ANC on, the buds still manage eight hours of listening, and the charging case adds two full charges for a total of 24 hours. And if you forget to charge before a vital call, a quick three-minute top-up gives you an hour of power — a lifesaver for business travelers with packed schedules and spotty memories. However, iPhones don't get the full audio benefits of the Sony WF-1000XM5. SlashGear recommends Apple users go for the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen for superior ANC and excellent audio and call quality.
Ceptics 70W World International Travel Plug Adapter for charging worldwide
International business travelers will love the all-in-one convenience of the Ceptics 70W World International Travel Plug Adapter. It packs in a lot of utility into a compact, lightweight package and works in over 150 countries. Whether your business takes you to Europe, Asia, or just about anywhere, this little powerhouse will be an excellent travel buddy. The build quality is solid, and it plugs into outlets securely. Business travelers who frequent multiple destinations will also like the intuitive sliding mechanism that makes it easy to switch between different plug types.
Digital Camera World noted that the adapter features Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge 3.0, thanks to its standout 70W GaN port. This ensures compatible devices get the fast charging they need, which is perfect for business people on tight schedules or getting quick device top-ups in airports. The adapter has a further two USB-C ports with 15W output and two USB-A ports, allowing you to charge up to six devices simultaneously.
That said, the 70W is shared between all the ports. So, if you are charging too many high-power devices, it may result in slower charging for some. The 70W GaN port will effectively charge high-power devices when used alone or with fewer low-power devices, such as smartphones or earbuds. However, the adapter doesn't feature a voltage converter. It will only work with devices that can handle 100-240V power input. In other words, don't plug in hair dryers, curling irons, or other high-power appliances that don't have dual-voltage capabilities (check their labels).
Anker Nebula Capsule 3 for impromptu presentations
Business travelers who need to deliver presentations on the go might be interested in a highly portable projector. The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 is compact and doesn't add much bulk to a bag at 4.7 inches in height and 2.7 inches in width. It weighs just 1.9 pounds, and it projects a display up to 120 inches in size. The 1080p native resolution delivers crisp images for clear presentations, even in moderately lit rooms, but its 200 lumens output may not be much use in a brightly lit room. However, killing the lights will help you here. Setup is a cinch, with keystone correction and autofocus allowing for quick preparation and a hassle-free experience, whether in a conference hall or improvised meeting room.
After a long day of wheeling and dealing, you can take this projector to your hotel and unwind watching movies. At home, it's also great for outdoor movie nights with the family. With built-in Google TV and a licensed Netflix app, you can stream directly from the projector without the inconvenience of connecting external devices.
PCMag confirms the picture quality to be "more-than-acceptable" and mentions the 8W speaker delivers good audio. Considering its size, it's quite impressive that it generates sound loud enough for medium to large rooms. It won't be loud enough for a conference hall, but you can connect an external speaker. For movies, you can connect headphones via Bluetooth or the 3.5mm audio output, and you can even use the projector as a Bluetooth speaker to play music from your smartphone or laptop.
Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 for protecting sensitive files
Business users who need a portable drive for highly secure data storage should consider the Kingston IronKey Keypad 200. It's a particularly valuable device for those handling confidential contracts, financial reports, or client information. Kingston's primary selling point is the drive's exceptional security features, including military-grade FIPS 140-3 Level 3 encryption. This is an elaborate name for government-level security that scrambles your data using highly secure XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, which Forbes claims makes the drive almost impossible to crack.
Its tamper-evident epoxy coating clearly shows any attempt to physically tamper with the drive, while BadUSB Attack Prevention blocks digital attempts to reprogram it with malicious code. It also offers global or session read-only modes, preventing file modifications on potentially compromised computers at hotels or conference centers. Then, of course, there's the alphanumeric keypad that gives the drive its name. You can set a PIN, with the option for multi-PIN access for both admin and other users.
Storage sizes range from 8GB to 512GB in USB-A or USB-C models. Both carry an IP57 rating, ensuring limited dust protection and the ability to withstand an accidental drop in up to one meter of water. Technophobic business travelers may find the setup process challenging, and unlocking in a hurry can be frustrating. Additionally, casual users may find the premium price a bit much to swallow, but for a durable device with advanced security, it delivers practical features and peace of mind.
INNOCN PU15-Pre for an extra screen anywhere
A portable monitor can go a long way to boosting on-the-go productivity. It allows for more effective multitasking because you can use it for video calls while viewing documents on your primary display. This makes it easier to discuss and share information. Or, if presenting on your laptop, you can keep everything more organized and your main display uncluttered.
For business travelers who need a high-quality portable monitor with a sharp display, the INNOCN PU15-Pre is a solid option. It comes in many configurations, with the best choice being the 4K OLED touchscreen model. TechRadar noted that this is a pricey option, but its outstanding color accuracy and contrast offer a pristine display for presentations, and OLED technology ensures all videos look professional. The 4K resolution may be overkill for some, but there are other options. The 1080p model is more cost-effective but still delivers sharp, clear visuals, while you can forgo the touchscreen and built-in battery for even more savings.
Weight depends on the configuration. The premium-priced 4K OLED touchscreen with battery option is the heaviest, but it still weighs just two pounds (950 grams). Other configurations are lighter but may lack features or have smaller displays. The 5,000 mAh battery lasts up to four hours, which is sufficient for most cases. However, you'll need a wall outlet for longer use. In terms of connectivity, you get USB-C and mini-HDMI ports, which function as plug-and-play connections with laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The touchscreen only functions when connected with USB-C, which means HDMI disables this feature.
Insta360 Link 2 for AI-tracked video calls
Business travelers need a quality webcam when taking part in video conferences, delivering virtual presentations, participating in team check-ins, or joining hybrid events while away from the office. This is especially true when their laptop's built-in hardware lacks the necessary quality and features to project the professionalism required for high-stakes communication.
The Insta360 Link 2 is not only the perfect webcam for professionals on the go, but it's a superior gadget for any desk, whether at home or at work. Even if you are streaming from a dimly lit hotel room or a temporary space, the ½-inch sensor delivers exceptionally crisp and bright 4K image quality. You won't appear shadowy or washed out, even if you've had minimal time to prepare. You can even use its 4K resolution in Portrait Mode and enable background blur if you haven't had time to tidy up. Additionally, the AI noise-canceling microphones will filter out the background noise.
The intelligent AI tracking is the real star here. As you move around, referencing materials or demonstrating concepts, the camera physically follows you. The experts at Tom's Guide believe that you'll always be perfectly framed. No disruptive manual adjustments are required, and it's an invaluable tool when you're working with limited time and just need to focus on your presentation. You can also use intuitive gesture controls such as holding up your palm to initiate tracking or making an L-shape to zoom. Alternatively, you can control it from your smartphone.
Apple AirTag for locating your items quickly
Be it luggage, a briefcase, a keychain, or even a wallet, the Apple AirTag offers business travelers a tracking solution that you can attach to almost anything. It's one of the most essential long-haul flight gadgets; nobody wants to waste time at the start of any business trip searching for something. The ability to quickly locate presentation materials or the company laptop with a quick tap is something that could save a deal — and even your reputation. It will prove its value when managing busy airports on hectic business trips where you have more to think about than you wish.
Tracking depends on nearby Apple devices to relay your AirTag's location. In remote areas, this may be limited if few Apple users are in the vicinity. However, coverage for most business destinations is impressive thanks to the 2.2 billion active Apple devices across the world. Having multiple AirTags is ideal to track each essential item, especially during rushed connections or at sprawling convention centers. Multipacks are available and help keep costs down.
You can only track AirTags with Apple products, but Android users have several alternatives, with Tile by Life360 being the most popular. While its network isn't as extensive as Apple's, Tile still offers reliable global coverage for business essentials. The Tile by Life360 Mate has a 350-foot range, an IP68 rating for inclement weather protection, and an SOS alert you can trigger to loved ones if you feel the need. It's also available in cost-saving multipacks.