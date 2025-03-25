10 Useful Gadgets Every Business Traveler Will Want

Business travelers frequently work on their laptops in public spaces, leaving them open to prying eyes and curious bystanders. If you're working with confidential information, this can be unsettling. A privacy screen can go a long way to making you feel more secure and confident dealing with sensitive work when on the go. A model like the Kensington MagPro Magnetic, for instance, limits visibility to ±30 degrees, ensuring your discretion in crowded airports, bustling cafes, and busy co-working spaces.

It also addresses the needs of mobile professionals by balancing privacy with usability and protection. Its magnetic attachment makes it particularly travel-friendly, allowing for quick installation and removal without finicky adhesives. This allows travelers to easily switch between privacy and full-screen visibility with ease. Repositioning is smooth, leaves sticky residue, and remains effective with repeated use.

Traveling professionals spending extended hours looking at screens will also appreciate the matte finish option. It reduces eye fatigue by filtering blue light by up to 22%, which is something to consider during long journeys or back-to-back meetings. This finish also plays a role in reducing glare from overhead lights and minimizing fingerprints. Switch to the glossy side, and you have clearer visibility with sharper contrast and more vibrant colors. Whichever side you use, the Kensington MagPro privacy screen also acts as a physical barrier against dust and scratches.

