Why Was The Chevrolet Trax Not Produced In 2023?
The Chevrolet Trax is now in its second generation as the entry-level Chevrolet SUV. The U.S. model of the subcompact crossover debuted in 2015, sharing its GM Gamma II platform with the Buick Encore and Chevrolet Sonic. Over time, it's become the go-to option for both new and returning fans of Chevrolet who desire a bowtie-adorned alternative to SUVs like the Mazda CX-30, Volkswagen Taos, Subaru Crosstrek, and Hyundai Kona.
However, buyers who have followed the Chevrolet Trax closely may have noticed it was taken off sale in the U.S. for the 2023 model year, only to be earmarked for a return as a 2024 model. This was mainly so Chevy's engineers and designers could work on the totally revamped second-generation Trax. According to GM Authority, Chevrolet even contemplated changing the Trax nameplate to something completely different, but ultimately decided to keep it for the second generation because of customer familiarity.
The 2024 Chevrolet Trax debuted on the General Motors VSS-F front-wheel drive platform shared with the Buick Envista and earmarked for new versions of the Chevy Malibu and Impala. The second-generation Trax is longer, lower, and wider than its predecessor, and as a result offers more rear legroom and cargo space, all while still returning good fuel economy. Per the EPA, its 137-hp turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine is good for 28 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 30 mpg in combined city-highway driving.
The second-generation Trax ticks a lot of boxes for modern drivers
The 2025 Chevrolet Trax currently has a well-earned reputation as one of the best compact SUVs around. It's got a contemporary, attractive exterior design that catches the eye, generous interior space, and an impressive amount of standard features. It's also reasonably priced too, at $21,795 for the base spec 2025 Chevrolet Trax. That gets you the Trax in LS trim, which brings remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, an 8-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker audio system. There's also standard Chevy Safety Assist, which bundles forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and lane-keep assist systems. Features such as teen driver controls, rear-seat alert, and a rearview camera also come standard.
Of course, cargo room is very useful, and there's 25.6 cubic feet of space for groceries with all five seats in use. Fold the rear seats down and the Trax's cargo area increases to a much more impressive 54.1 cubic feet. The second-generation Chevrolet Trax also offers more passenger room than the first-gen model. Front-seat occupants get 39.6 inches of headroom and 41.9 inches of legroom, while those in the second row have 38.1 inches of headroom and 38.7 inches of legroom. For context, the 2022 Chevy Trax offered 39.6 inches of headroom and 40.8 inches of legroom up front, while second row passengers got 38.8 inches of headroom and 35.7 inches of legroom. As for cargo space, the first-gen Trax had 18.7 cubic feet behind the second row seats and 48.4 cubic feet behind the first.