Why Was The Chevrolet Trax Not Produced In 2023?

The Chevrolet Trax is now in its second generation as the entry-level Chevrolet SUV. The U.S. model of the subcompact crossover debuted in 2015, sharing its GM Gamma II platform with the Buick Encore and Chevrolet Sonic. Over time, it's become the go-to option for both new and returning fans of Chevrolet who desire a bowtie-adorned alternative to SUVs like the Mazda CX-30, Volkswagen Taos, Subaru Crosstrek, and Hyundai Kona.

However, buyers who have followed the Chevrolet Trax closely may have noticed it was taken off sale in the U.S. for the 2023 model year, only to be earmarked for a return as a 2024 model. This was mainly so Chevy's engineers and designers could work on the totally revamped second-generation Trax. According to GM Authority, Chevrolet even contemplated changing the Trax nameplate to something completely different, but ultimately decided to keep it for the second generation because of customer familiarity.

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax debuted on the General Motors VSS-F front-wheel drive platform shared with the Buick Envista and earmarked for new versions of the Chevy Malibu and Impala. The second-generation Trax is longer, lower, and wider than its predecessor, and as a result offers more rear legroom and cargo space, all while still returning good fuel economy. Per the EPA, its 137-hp turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine is good for 28 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 30 mpg in combined city-highway driving.

