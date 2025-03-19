The Google Pixel 9a May Be Cheaper Than The iPhone 16e, But One Feature May Give It More Value

The March to April period of every year is lean as far as smartphone launches are concerned. By the time we reach this time of the year, the latest flagship-grade iPhones are nearly 6 months old, the Samsung Galaxy S-series has been around for 3 months, and the most important smartphone-focused tech event — the 2025 Mobile World Congress — is done and dusted.

2025, however, is turning out to be slightly different in that there appears to be a lot more action in this time period than before. It started with Apple coming out with its cheapest new iPhone during the launch of the iPhone 16e towards the end of February. With a starting price of $599, the iPhone 16e clearly had the $499 Google Pixel 8a in sight, which is almost a year old now, having been around since May 2024.

Now, Google has advanced the announcement of its affordable mid-range Pixel 9a by a couple of months. The Pixel 8a, despite being affordable, shared the family look of the rest of the Pixel lineup, especially with the recognizable horizontal camera bump (with two rear-facing cameras, as opposed to the iPhone 16e's single camera) that traverses the width of the top quarter. This trademark bump is no longer part of the Pixel 9a. The phone also looks a lot sharper than the 8a, thanks to the flat edges that make it look like a previous gen iPhone. Although the absence of the iconic camera bump may disappoint some, the overall design feels more polished and mature.

