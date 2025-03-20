6 Of The Rarest Honda Cars Ever Made

Most people would not think of a Honda as a rare car. After all, Hondas are generally known as mass-produced vehicles that are made in very large quantities, a point proven by the 1,291,490 Hondas that were sold in the U.S. in 2024. In fact, three Honda vehicles (the Civic, the Pilot, and the Odyssey) were the top-selling vehicles in their market segments, while the Accord also sells in large quantities. But that doesn't mean that Hondas can't be rare.

Advertisement

A number of very rare cars have been made over the years, some of which are Hondas you didn't realize existed. The reasons for their low production quantities vary. There were homologation specials, experimental cars intended to be leased for a trial period, badge-engineered high-performance variants that sold in low quantities, sales failures, track-focused variants, and others.

This article will cover six notable examples of the rarest Hondas ever made. The production quantities of each of these Hondas range from a high of somewhere around 1,000 down to just five.